Icy conditions Wednesday afternoon had local law enforcement officers scrambling, trying to keep up with accidents.
Between 11:38 a.m. Wednesday and mid-morning Thursday, 49 accidents were reported to Grand Island police.
Thirty-seven of those accidents were reported in a five-hour stretch.
A tweet from Grand Island police Thursday morning said, “The roads are still slicker than a wet noodle out there. Give yourself time to stop and drive with caution.”
A truck jack-knifed Wednesday afternoon on Highway 281, said Police Capt. Jim Duering.
The driver of a van was transported following a one-vehicle accident on Interstate 80, near mile marker 305, at 3:14 p.m. Wednesday.
The van was driven by a 39-year-old Iowa man who was eastbound. He lost control, went into the median and the van flipped onto its side. He was cited for driving too fast for conditions, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.
The Hall County Sheriff’s Department assisted the State Patrol with traffic control on that accident.
Grand Island received 1.6 inches of snow Wednesday and Wednesday night, says the National Weather Service in Hastings.
The Sheriff’s Department handled a half-dozen accidents Wednesday, beginning at about 2:30 p.m.
One of the accidents was at Highway 281 and South Platte River Drive. Another one was near Bosselman’s at Highway 281 and Wood River Road.
Capt. Gregg Ahlers also listed accidents at Highway 34 and Husker Highway and near Arby’s, just south of I-80.
Deputies assisted the State Patrol with an accident at Highway 281 and Nine Bridge Road.
The Sheriff’s Department assisted Grand Island police with an injury accident at Highway 34 and Locust Street at 4:55 p.m.
Only a few of the accidents involved injuries.
Duering said “slick roads cause more accidents,” but they also provide a “little more give” on impact. “So sometimes we do see a reduction in injury.”
But ideally, police would like to see no accidents, he said.
Why did the streets get icy right after the snow started Wednesday?
“Well, some of that was the weather pattern,” Duering said. It was just warm enough that the snow started melting as it hit the ground, he said.
A “fairly drastic cold front” arrived. “So not only did it get colder, it got very cold very fast. And I think everything just instantly skimmed over with ice,” Duering said.
Ahlers also pointed out that “it was really cold. And then whatever snow came down got smushed immediately into ice,” he said.
Ahlers left the law enforcement center about an hour after it started snowing. “And it was slick at our intersection just pulling out onto Highway 30 here, I mean, it got slick right away.”
Ord received 2.8 inches of snow Wednesday.
Other area snowfall amounts were 2 inches in Arcadia and Holdrege, 1.6 in Kearney, 1.4 in York, 1.2 in Hastings and 1 in Lexington and Minden.
