Because of work that begins next week on Howard Avenue, CHI Health St. Francis is urging the public to use Faidley Avenue to reach the St. Francis emergency room.
Beginning Monday, sections of North Howard Avenue and Eighth Street, directly east of CHI Health St. Francis, will be temporarily closed. City roadway and sewer construction will block access to St. Francis from the east off of North Howard.
“Access to St. Francis Drive from the south off of Faidley Avenue will remain open as a direct route to the Emergency Room,” the hospital says. Faidley Avenue will serve as the primary access street to reach the emergency room. Signage will be posted to alert traffic.
The closure is expected to last until Oct. 23.