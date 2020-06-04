June arrived with record setting heat for Hall, Merrick and Hamilton Counties.
With temperatures in the 90s, the tri-city area finds itself in the middle of the second hottest start to June on record and the warmest since 2002.
According to the National Weather Service in Hastings, the warm weather is the result of ridge formed over the southwest United States. In addition to the ridge, a warm weather flow from the south caused by a high pressure system has caused the temperatures to continue to soar.
The warm weather was a welcome sight for some following a week of heavy rain caused by the settling of a low pressure trough over the area due to a blocking pattern in the upper atmosphere.
“The warm weather is nice,” Hall County Emergency Management Director Jon Rosenlund said. “It will help dry everything out after the flooding and rain a couple weeks ago.”
Hall County Engineer Steve Riehle said he was also a fan of the warmer conditions.
“I like warm and dry weather,” Riehle said. “It lets us get a lot of work done. Sometimes we like a little moisture on our gravel roads so they do not get choppy, but I prefer that to flooding.”
The National Weather Service in Hastings predicted warm, windy conditions will continue through the weekend and into Monday.
A slight chance of scatter thunderstorms is also predicted for the tri-city area over the weekend.
A meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Hastings said short wave troughs interact with the ridge causing high winds and pop-up thunderstorms.
Thunderstorm caused by short wave troughs spurred high winds resulting in damage near Chapman, Nebraska, Wednesday, June 3, 2020.
Merrick County Emergency Manager Denise Ziemba said high winds pushed ice coolers over and caused a light pole to fall at a Pump & Pantry station. Ziemba also reported six pivot towers reportedly flipped as a result of the wind north of Chapman.
The National Weather Service estimates that winds in the Chapman area may have exceed 75 mph with highest reported winds reported from the storm occurring in York at 79 mph and Waco at 78 mph.
The high winds caused significant damage in York, Nebraska. The National Weather Service reported two houses sustained damage during the storm and multiple power lines had been downed.
Hamilton and Hall Counties reported no significant damage.
“When you see a thunderstorm coming, you always get a little nervous for people’s homes,” Riehle said. “But, we dodged one [Wednesday] night.”
The thunderstorms also caused scatter rain showers in the tri-city area. Ord, Nebraska received the highest 24-hour rain total with 1.18 inches. Aurora received .47 inches, Grand Island received .30 inches, Hastings got .19 inches and Kearney got .16 inches.
No damage was reported as a result of the rain.
On Tuesday, a cooler low pressure system will move into the area and temperatures will return to the 70s.
With the onset of warmer summer weather, the national weather service has kicked off its summer weather campaign. Visit weather.gov/wrn/summer-safety for more information on the hazards of summer weather, how to be prepared for summer weather and hot to get involved.
Follow the National Weather Service in Hastings on Facebook and Twitter for up to the minute weather updates.
