For the third summer in a row, supporters of Grand Island’s YWCA will be living on the edge Aug. 3, when people will gather up the nerve to rappel down a seven-story building.
Eighteen people have signed up for this year’s “Over the Edge,” and the YWCA hopes a few more brave souls will step forward. Even though that step is 104 feet, there is little chance of anyone getting hurt.
To take part, you’ll have to generate $1,000, but the edgers, as they’re called, get a lot of support from friends and relatives. Even this week, participants are hustling up money. Last night, a portion of sales at Texas Roadhouse went toward the cause. Other people have had bake sales and tamale sales.
Barbara Graves noted that she descended Tower 217 for the first time last year. “And it was exhilarating,” she said. It was for “such a great cause. And I was so fortunate to have such good friends and relatives that donated to my cause.”
Graves, 76, earned more money for the YWCA last year than any other edger. She more than doubled the $1,000 goal.
Graves and Dan Naranjo are the co-chairs of the committee putting on this year’s Over the Edge. Among the other members of the committee are Shari Kearney, Carrie Kolar and YWCA Executive Director Amy Bennett.
Over the Edge is a “great moneymaker,” Graves said. Last year’s event raised more than $25,000 for the YWCA.
“We would just like to encourage people to participate,” Bennett said. All of the money goes to the YWCA “to help us with our programming that eliminates racism and empowers women,” she said.
YWCA officials want to “make sure that we are able to continue with the programming we do, such as our child development center, which allows women to go back to work and remove that barrier of affordable and quality care.”
The programming also includes self-defense classes and advocacy work.
The YWCA does a lot work regarding racism and women’s empowerment, Bennett said. She cites the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act and the availability of child care subsidies. The goal is to make sure that “women and people of color are on an equal level.”
Kolar pointed out that for Grand Island, Over the Edge is unique. As part of its agreement with a company called Over the Edge Global, the YWCA receives exclusive rights to present Over the Edge in Grand Island.
Kolar notes that the mission of the YWCA includes empowering women. “And I think when you come down that building, you do feel empowered,” she said.
During the event, McKinney’s will donate lunches to all of the edgers and Over the Edge staff members.
Selling food to the public will be Pepperjax Grill, which will have Philly sandwiches, chips and water. Fifteen percent of the proceeds will go to the YWCA.
Activities for kids will include carnival games, such as ring toss, a duck pond and bean bag toss. A DJ will be on hand, and Karen Neppl of Studio K Art Gallery is expected to paint one of her sets of wings before the event.