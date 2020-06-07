After 40 minutes, few had showed.
But for the half dozen there the message was still an important one and the effort worthwhile.
Protesters gathered Saturday at Walnut and First streets and marched to Pier Park to continue to promote Black Lives Matter and advocate for greater police reform nationwide.
“I feel like we’re getting a lot of momentum,” Karen Gutierrez, Justice Coalition of Grand Island member, said.
“With this, we’re having our voices heard. George Floyd’s cops at least got charged, all four of them. Hopefully we can get some justice for Breonna Taylor.”
George Floyd, a black man, died May 25 in Minneapolis from police actions, and Breonna Taylor, a black woman, was fatally shot by police officers March 13 in Louisville. Her birthday Friday was recognized nationwide.
“Her cops still haven’t been charged. She still needs justice,” Gutierrez said. “Obviously there’s a lot of police brutality going on. We wanted to show we’re in solidarity with the rest of the world that police brutality is wrong.”
Gutierrez was not deterred by the low turnout Saturday.
“I understand that people get tired and not everyone can make it every single day,” she said, “but as long as we’re out here still, pushing the message, people know why we’re here. We’re still protesting for Black Lives Matter.”
She added, “Some people support us from home and that’s totally fine.”
Justice Coalition was also working to help people register to vote.
“That’s how the system works,” Gutierrez said. “You have to vote and hopefully your voice gets far enough to where you make the change that you want to see.”
Protester Jordan Oliva, who has participated in the protests throughout the week, said he is “very passionate” about these issues.
Oliva said the group’s efforts are having a positive impact on Grand Island.
“I think the right people are hearing us,” he said.
“I think it’s a great step and for the movement as a whole.”
Oliva gathered signatures Saturday for a petition to have law enforcement officials be retrained, and she hopes to see Grand Island be one of the first cities in the nation to do so.
He spoke against Grand Island law enforcement actions at Tuesday’s protest, when a crowd was dispersed early due to the violent actions of a few.
“I have criticisms over what happened Tuesday night and how they reacted,” he said.
The effort continues to be an important one, Oliva said.
“Nobody should die because of the color of their skin,” he said, “or be singled out for the color of their skin.”
Justice Coalition will continue its efforts through June, Gutierrez said, by focusing on Pride Month.
“Bringing pride to a place like Grand Island is super important, because we do exist here in a large community,” she said. “I know plenty of people in Grand Island who are LGBT, so it’s an important message to display that we are accepting.”
The group’s message remains a simple one.
“Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere,” Gutierrez said. “If anyone is experiencing any type of injustice in Grand Island it’s not fair to the whole community.”
Another protest will take place Sunday evening.
A prayer night for victims of police brutality will be held with people of all religions.
Details will be posted online at the Justice Coalition of Grand Island’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/groups/262730061470081.
