Grand Island Mayor Roger Steele looks forward to receiving an email detailing the visit of two experts from the University of Nebraska Medical Center to the city’s JBS beef plant.
That was one of the major topics of discussion Friday afternoon during a phone conversation that Steele had with Gov. Pete Ricketts.
Dr. James Lawler, executive director of international programs and innovation for the UNMC Global Center for Health Security, and Shelly Schwedhelm, executive director of emergency management and biopreparedness, visited the plant Tuesday.
That visit came on the same day that the Central District Health Department reported that 237 out of the 560 COVID-19 cases in its three-county area of Hall, Hamilton and Merrick at that time were tied to the JBS facility.
“I told the governor that the people of Grand Island would like to hear what their thoughts were,” said Steele of the UNMC experts.
Ricketts summarized their findings to Steele and said that Schwedhelm would email him with her thoughts.
“(Ricketts) said that they were impressed overall,” Steele said. “There is room for improvement, which there always is. They talked about a different setup for entry into the plant and about the air circulation.
“He told me that Shelly Schwedhelm would send me an email but overall her impressions were favorable and JBS is doing a good job. I’m looking forward to reading her email.”
Another topic Steele discussed with Ricketts was the need to clarify to employers when it is safe for people who had COVID-19 to return to work.
“If you’ve been exposed, you’re suppose to quarantine for 14 days,” Steele said. “But if you had it, your employer might say, ‘You’ve been off five days, ready to get back to work?’”
Ricketts and Steele discussed the guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that people with COVID-19 shouldn’t return to work for at least seven days since symptoms first appeared. They should also avoid work for at least three days after a fever and respiratory symptoms improved.
“So they should be off work for a minimum of seven days and could be off for 10 days,” Steele said.
The mayor said he doesn’t believe that people returning to work too soon has been a factor in the large number of COVID-19 cases in the Grand Island area, but he thinks that employers do need a clarification so they know how long employees who contract the disease need to be home.
Earlier Friday afternoon during a news conference in Lincoln, Ricketts announced that some Directed Health Measures would be changed to ease restrictions in parts of the state that haven’t been hit hard by the coronavirus starting May 4.
The measures won’t affect Grand Island and the Central District with its higher numbers COVID-19 cases, but one new statewide measure will.
“Another thing that we’re going to pull out of the 10-person rule are churches, synagogues (and) places of worship,” Ricketts said. “We’re going to pull that out and have a statewide DHM that will allow those religious services. This will start May 4, which is a Monday, so the next weekend (of services) would be that following weekend.
“Church services and weddings and funerals will be allowed. They will not be subject to the 10-person rule, but under certain conditions.”
Ricketts said the guidelines for those services will be published closer to the May 4 date.
“Broadly speaking, what it will involve is that households will be able to sit together but still be 6 feet apart from other households,” he said.
Other rules will include no passing things between congregates (such as offering plates), how to set up communion lines and sanitizing pews between services.
Steele said his conversation with Ricketts included talking about the easing of restrictions.
“There’s no perfect solution,” Steele said. “You don’t want to lose voluntary compliance, but you do risk losing that if the restrictions go on for too long. Then people stop complying and your risk coronavirus spread.”
During the news conference, Ricketts said he thought measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus have worked fairly well statewide.
“I would say that in general our plan is working,” he said. “We have not overwhelmed the health care systems so we’re winning. Certainly we’re got areas of hot spots that we’ve got to manage ...
“If you actually pull those out and look at the state as a whole, Nebraska is doing very well. We’ve got communities that we’ve got to work on, but in general Nebraska is doing very, very well with regard to the things that we’ve put in place have worked. We’ve slowed the spread of the virus here in the state. That’s just completely obvious.”
Grand Island is a hot spot that has struggled to slow the spread of the virus, and Steele said the governor is aware of that as he tries to meet the needs of all Nebraskans.
“There are some areas of Nebraska with no cases,” the mayor said. “Other areas like Grand Island have a lot of community spread of COVID-19. The governor has to balance those types of areas.”
Steele feels he has a good line of communication going with Ricketts. The two have another phone meeting set for next Friday.
“I thought it was a helpful telephone conversation,” Steele said. “He’s very much aware of what is going on in Grand Island.”
What world do these people live in? JBS pays slave wages to immigrants then blames them for not living in some fine suburban type home. COVID-19 is their fault because they live with family groups and in multifamily homes. Time to stop electing ignorant rich people to such offices. JBS is making a fool out of a public led by such leaders.
