The federal government should be responsible for the testing of workers at Grand Island’s JBS plant for COVID-19, according to Grand Island Mayor Roger Steele.
Steele expressed that opinion Thursday morning during a COVID-19 community update broadcast on GITV.
Earlier this week, President Donald Trump signed an executive order that compels meat-processing plants to remain open during the coronavirus pandemic.
Steele said that order puts the responsibility of the testing for COVID-19 of workers at those plants like JBS upon the federal government.
“The president, by his stay-open order to JBS, is now responsible to make sure the workers at JBS are tested so we know they are not infected by the virus when they enter the plant,” Steele said. “After I leave this broadcast, I am sending correspondence to the United States Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue. I want him to tell me how the federal government will provide testing for workers at JBS.
“I want Secretary Perdue to come to Grand Island so that I can explain to him the problems we have faced with government orders that have failed to protect the people of Grand Island. In light of the president’s stay-open order to JBS, I believe Secretary Perdue should visit us as a courtesy.”
The stay-open executive order shows the importance of plants like JBS to the nation, Steele said.
“The president’s order confirms what we already knew — our JBS plant is critical to the nation’s economic and national security,” Steele said “The COVID-19 virus is hitting us harder because we have many industries that support crucial supply chains.
“Now, more than ever, Grand Island has a special responsibility to support agriculture and supply food for the nation. Grand Island stands on the frontline because we are the home of an essential workforce.”
JBS itself is working to improve worker safety after a large number of COVID-19 cases in the Central District Health Department’s three-county area were tied to the plant, Steele said.
“I have worked with JBS for several weeks to ensure their operation is safe — as safe as possible,” he said. “JBS has taken steps to increase worker safety.”
Steele also addressed Wednesday’s large number of COVID-19 related deaths in Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties.
“Sadly, we have 35 deaths in the Central District region with 10 of those happening (Wednesday),” Steele said. “I am deeply sorry for family members who have lost loved ones because of the COVID-19 virus. Their loss is a reminder to the rest of us that we must stay safe by practicing social distancing.
“We have posters prepared reminding people to wear a face mask, to stay six feet apart from one another and to only send one family member into a store. I am asking all businesses in Grand Island to put those posters in their windows and on their doors.”
Steele also relayed a positive review of CHI Heath St. Francis’ ability to handle COVID-19 patients from a state medial official.
“Two days ago, I spoke with Dr. Gary Anthone who is the state’s chief medical officer,” Steele said. “Dr. Anthone told me he inspected St. Francis hospital and he was impressed with their ability to handle patients with COVID-19. He told me that at the hospital, he saw the true essence of Nebraska — caring people who are fit for a purpose and are ready for duty.
“He said we are lucky to have such an exceptional hospital and medical community. I appreciated the good news from Dr. Anthone. Good news gives us hope. Hope gives us endurance. Great cities have endurance when times are difficult. We are proving every day that Grand Island is a great and proud city.”
