Memorial Day weekend has many meanings.
The most important one, of course, is having a holiday that honors the military personnel who died while serving our country.
But it has also acquired another meaning over the decades.
With schools out and the weather warming up, Memorial Day weekend is seen as the unofficial start of summer.
It doesn’t matter if the Northern Hemisphere isn’t tilted toward the sun to officially begin summer until four weeks later. Memorial Day weekend is the start of barbecues, outdoor activities, vacations and wondering how rain always knows when we are starting to hold these events.
At least, that’s usually the case. But as we all well know by now, nothing is normal this year — except for Memorial Day weekend rain.
Any Memorial Day weekend gathering will be (or should be) much, much smaller than usual. The highways and interstates won’t be as packed.
And, while the number of positive tests coming in for COVID-19 continues to decline across much of Nebraska, we still have to wonder exactly what this summer will look like.
The prospect of vacation time in a work-
from-home world isn’t as exciting to me.
When you are working from home, you spend more time in front of your computer, but in many jobs you have a decent amount of freedom in whatever hours of the day comprise your eight-hour workday. And you have total freedom in what you wear while working.
When you are on vacation from a working-from-home job, you will spend less time in front of your computer if you don’t get sucked down some YouTube or Facebook hole. But you are still in your home, and you still have total freedom to wear what you want.
That’s just not the same as escaping from an actual work environment for a week or two.
For me, a few road trips are the ideal way to spend a vacation. Then I like to take the rest of the time to just relax, lounge around the house and have a “staycation.”
But the last two months have been like a nonstop staycation. I’ve spent $9 on gas during that time.
I have every scratch on the walls and every spiderweb in the corners memorized. (Note to self: Vacation goal is to do a little house cleaning.)
And while actual vacation trips aren’t impossible with the coronavirus threat, any travel plans should make a vacationer think twice.
Do you have that dream vacation to Hawaii planned? I hope it was a lengthy one, since travelers to the islands are required to self-quarantine for two weeks once they arrive.
I’m not sure that staring at hotel walls for 14 days before you catch your flight home is the most relaxing way to spend time off.
Traveling to see relatives and friends is a concern if they are older or in any of the high-risk categories.
And there’s the simple fact that a lot of the types of events and places that people like to travel to during summer vacations aren’t available.
No amusement parks.
Zoos haven’t been an option. Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium will announce on Tuesday the “significant restrictions” that will be in place when it reopens on June 1.
But suffice it to say that it won’t be the zoo that it was before — and that’s just referring to trying to find a nearby parking spot.
For those of us who enjoy sporting events or a concert under a warm summer sky, we’ll be stuck to our couches. Turn off the AC and pretend that you spent $13 for that can of beer to make it as realistic as possible.
For the first time in 10 years, I won’t be spending my Memorial Day weekend in Colorado. Usually the weekend consists of a Colorado Rockies game, running with 50,000 people in the Bolder Boulder 10K and then dodging a hailstorm in eastern Colorado on the drive back.
There is no Major League Baseball yet. But I won’t miss the hail.
There is an option of running a virtual 10K on Monday, but I’m not sure where I can locate 272 feet of elevation gain around Grand Island. We’ve got one hill, and it was manmade after Mother Nature produced a wicked night in 1980.
Yes, it is easy to lament everything that we have lost because of the coronavirus outbreak.
But if you and your family have stayed healthy and if the crashing economy hasn’t taken its toll, things do quickly come back into perspective when you realize how fortunate you have been.
A staycation isn’t so bad after all. It’ll give me plenty of time to plan out those actual vacation trips for the better days ahead.
Dale Miller is a sports writer (and news temp during the current lack of sports) for the Independent. Once a week he wanders away from the sports department to offer his take on non-sports related topics. Email him at dale.miller@theindependent.com
