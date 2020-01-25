A statue of St. Teresa of Calcutta has joined St. Francis of Assisi on the northeast side of St. Mary’s Cathedral.
Both figures are seated on benches.
“We welcome St. Francis of Assisi and St. Teresa of Calcutta and we pray for their intercession for our community,” said a note in St. Mary’s bulletin last month. “You’re welcome to sit on the bench next to the images of these great saints in order to better know them.”
Both statues were provided by Ray and Jennifer O’Connor and their family. The O’Connors also bought the Albert Einstein figure at Central Nebraska Regional Airport and the Mark Twain statue in front of Grand Island Public Library.
All four were created by Gary Lee Price, who lives in Springville, Utah.
St. Teresa of Calcutta, who was born Anjezë Gonxhe Bojaxhiu in Albania in 1910, was known as Mother Teresa for most of her life. In 1950, she founded the Missionaries of Charity in Calcutta to help the destitute. In 1979, Mother Teresa was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. She died in 1997 at the age of 87. She was canonized on Sept. 4, 2016.
A plaque stands next to the first statue, containing the words to the “Prayer of Saint Francis.”
A plaque will soon be erected next to the St. Teresa bench. It will hold verses associated with Mother Teresa and the Missionaries of Charity. They were posted on the wall of her home for children in Calcutta,
The verses are largely based on “The Paradoxical Commandments” written by Kent M. Keith in 1968.
According to prayerfoundation.org, the words seem to be based on Keith’s composition, “but much of the second half has been re-written in a more spiritual way. “
Together, “The Prayer of St. Francis” and the “Anyway Prayer” pack a powerful punch for peace, charity and quiet reflection.
This is what will be on the plaque:
People are often unreasonable, irrational and self-centered. Forgive them anyway.
If you are kind, people may accuse you of selfish, ulterior motives. Be kind anyway.
If you are successful, you will win some unfaithful friends and some genuine enemies. Succeed anyway.
If you are honest and sincere people may deceive you. Be honest and sincere anyway.
What you spend years creating, others could destroy overnight. Create anyway.
If you find serenity and happiness, some may be jealous. Be happy anyway.
The good you do today, will often be forgotten. Do good anyway.
Give the best you have, and it will never be enough. Give your best anyway.
In the final analysis, it is between you and God. It was never between you and them anyway.
