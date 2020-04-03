Sen. Deb Fischer, a member of the Senate Commerce Committee and the chairman of the Subcommittee on Transportation and Safety, said Nebraska will receive $61 million in federal funding for urban, rural and tribal transit programs through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
“ Public transit has the ridership decline significantly in recent weeks due to the outbreak of the coronavirus,” Fischer said. “This funding will help ensure that the Nebraska’s public transit providers can keep working on and remain economically viable during this difficult time.”
The Grand Island Crane Public Transit announced recently it will be offering service for essential trips in addition to those for medical purposes beginning April 6.
Fischer said the $61 million will come from $25 billion in total federal funding provided through the CARES Act for transit programs. It will be provided at a 100% federal share, with no local match required, and will be available to support operating, capital and other expenses incurred beginning Jan. 20.
Operating expenses are eligible for all urban, rural and tribal recipients and includes costs to maintain transit services as well as to pay for administrative leave for transit personnel due to reduced operations during the emergency are eligible.
