The Nebraska Veterans Cemetery, property tax reform, rural broadband expansion and a new business incentive bill were among many topics discussed Friday during the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce’s “Coffee With Our Senators.”
Area state Sens. Dan Quick, Steve Halloran and Curt Friesen updated the nearly 50 people who came to the Chocolate Bar for the event on progress in the Legislature.
Quick reported that the speaker of the Legislature, Jim Scheer, has made Quick’s bill to designate the Nebraska Veterans Cemetery in Grand Island as a state veterans cemetery his priority bill. A priority bill is a bill that has priority status and generally is considered ahead of other bills in debate.
“That was really a good thing because it will get heard and from now on out it will be all priority bills,” he said.
Quick said it will be a great honor for Nebraska veterans, especially in the central part of the state, for the cemetery to receive that designation.
He said getting the bill passed this year is only the first step, but one of the most important tasks in getting the project completed.
“The hard thing about this is that it will take time,” Quick said. “This is just the first step in the process.”
The bill will ask for a program statement from the Department of Veterans Affairs, which will conduct a study to determine the cost of the project. Creating a state veterans cemetery near the intersection of Webb Road and Capital Avenue may require additional land, which should not be a problem as the city owns the land adjacent to the cemetery and is in support of the project.
The bill also calls for the city of Grand Island, which now maintains the cemetery, to give the land back to the state for the purpose of creating a state veterans cemetery.
Tackling teen vaping
Quick’s priority bill would add vaping products to the state’s Clean Indoor Air Act. He said that bill has advanced to select file, which is the second stage at which a bill is considered by the full Legislature. Bills on Select File may be amended, returned to committee, indefinitely postponed or advanced to final reading.
What prompted Quick to make this his priority bill is the epidemic of vaping by high school students, along with the health risks that secondhand vaping poses to young people.
“It is important to get that education out there that some of these products have become dangerous and cause lung injuries,” he said. “It is important to public health as well because if you are in a setting where someone is vaping, you don’t want to be exposed to that yourself.”
The city of Grand Island has already banned vaping indoors in public places.
Updating livestock state statutes
Halloran represents the Hastings area and is chairman of the Legislature’s Agriculture Committee. He said a bill he proposed, which didn’t make it out of the Judiciary Committee, would have authorized felony-level charges against school officials who groom children for sexual abuse.
His priority bill, as chairman of the Agriculture Committee, is LB344, addressing livestock disease and health by updating state statues.
“We don’t want to have an issue, such as China had with the African swine flu,” he said.
Not only did it hit China’s hog production hard, but the disease decimated nearly one-third of the world’s hog production.
“Economically, it is a problem, but it is also about food security,” Halloran said.
Halloran said it is important to have a system set up to catch a devastating livestock disease before it spreads so state animal health officials can quarantine the impacted herd before having to quarantine the entire state herd.
African swine fever is a highly contagious haemorrhagic viral disease of domestic and wild pigs that has caused serious economic and production losses.
In 2018, an analysis estimated the direct economic impact of livestock production was $8.5 billion and the total impact of livestock production in Nebraska was $13.8 billion.
Property tax reform, business incentives linked
Two of the biggest issues facing state lawmakers this year are property tax reform and a new business incentive program.
If property tax reform doesn’t pass the Legislature this session and lawmakers are asked to go back to a special session and still don’t come up with a solution, a constitutional amendment may appear on the ballot in November to take the issue out of the hands of the state’s lawmakers.
Halloran advocates a solution that would eliminate not only property taxes, but also the state income tax, corporate income tax, sales tax and all other taxes, replacing them with a consumption tax.
A consumption tax is a tax levied on spending on goods and services. The base of such a tax is the money spent on consumption. The U.S. government used a consumption tax for much of its history before replacing it with an income tax. While the U.S. does not have a national consumption tax, many countries in the world have imposed some form of national consumption tax.
Halloran reminded the audience that before 1966, Nebraska’s main source of revenue was property tax. That was putting a burden on property owners and lawmakers added a state income tax and state sales tax, which many local communities have also adapted. Grand Island charges a 2.5% sales tax on top of the state’s sales tax.
A consumption tax of a flat 10.6% would be the only tax needed to operate the state and local governments, Halloran said. It would help eliminate the need of an economic incentive plan that spends billions of dollars to lure new businesses and jobs to the state, as he said businesses would naturally gravitate to a state without income taxes and sales taxes.
He noted that, under a consumption tax, businesses and farmers and ranches would not be taxed for inputs necessary to operate their businesses.
All three senators have questions about a proposed state incentive program for businesses.
Friesen, who is a member of the Legislature’s Revenue Committee, said that past business incentive programs have spent more than $4 billion with now nearly $800 million yet to be claimed that has been approved.
The current program, which is supposed to guarantee that businesses who receive the incentives create high-paying jobs, has not been equitable between urban and rural areas, he said, contributing to the outmigration of people from rural areas to the state’s largest urban centers for sustainable wages.
In some cases, those wage guarantees that are part of the incentive program still would allow the individual to qualify for many federal welfare programs. For example, more than 70% of the children attending the Grand Island Public School system qualify for subsided meal plans despite the fact the community has given industries that expand in the community millions of dollars in business incentives.
Friesen said a property tax relief bill is still being debated and waiting for enough support to get the bill on the floor for more debate.
“I don’t think that bill will get to the floor next week because negotiations are still ongoing,” he said. “We may have to draft language according to those negotiations. That may happen next week and then come to the floor the week after.”
The property tax issue is especially concerning to farmers and ranchers, who are financially struggling and seeing an increasing number of bankruptcies. Nebraska has one of the highest property tax rates in the nation.
“We absolutely have to do something about property taxes,” Friesen said.
He said there are some farmers whose property taxes are 50% of their annual expenses, which he said is not sustainable.
“In some areas you have dryland farmers paying more than $100 per acre in property taxes,” Friesen said.
Another negative impact property taxes are having on rural communities is that farm and ranch consolidation is speeding up.
A recent report from the USDA said that the number of farms and ranches in Nebraska with less than $100,000 in agricultural sales decreased by 400 from a year earlier, while operations with more than $100,000 in agricultural sales increased by 200. Of the of the 45,700 farms and ranches in Nebraska, 25,600 were operations with annual sales from $1,000 to $99,000.
Coronavirus fears
The coronavirus is hitting the stock market hard and increasing fears of a recession. Many people are seeing their 401(K) retirement funds also being negatively impacted because of the fear of the spread of the virus.
The fear and unknowns about the coronavirus have hurt the ag industry as well, Friesen said.
“Right when we thought we would see a spike in prices, the coronavirus has come along and prices are heading down again,” he said. “It is not looking good for agriculture.”
While Halloran is concerned about the coronavirus and believes preparations should be in place to protect the American public if the disease becomes more widespread, he also put the issue in perspective, especially considering the harm that the coronavirus is having on the U.S. economy.
According to the CDC, there has been 14 cases of coronavirus diagnosed in the United States, in addition to 39 cases among repatriated persons from high-risk settings, for a current total of 53 cases within the United States. There have been no deaths reported in the U.S. But so far, during the 2019-2020 flu season, at least 14,000 people have died in the U.S. and 250,000 have been hospitalized. That is according to estimates from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Expanding rural access to the internet
Another tool that can help increase business in rural Nebraska, Friesen said, is expanding rural broadband coverage. One way to achieve that is using the electrical lines of the state’s rural electric co-ops in bringing the fiber optic lines to isolated rural areas.
The Nebraska Rural Electric Association reports that there are approximately 240,000 meters across more than 87,000 miles of line. Many miles of those lines may serve very few customers. Without the use of those lines, bringing fiber optic cable to rural areas would be cost prohibitive.
Friesen said this is an economic development issue for rural areas that will help businesses better market their products to global customers. Also, it could help in the area of education and health care, especially as population trends continue to decline and more rural schools and hospitals either close or consolidate.
