Nebraska State Patrol Lt. Craig Loveless, who worked for nine years at the State Patrol Training Academy in Grand Island, passed away Friday after a lengthy battle with cancer.
Loveless, who lived in Omaha, was 54. He spent 33 years with the State Patrol.
“Craig was universally admired throughout our State Patrol family,” Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol, said in a statement. “His bravery on our SWAT Teams, his expertise in training new troopers and his leadership in the field have left a lasting impact on the State Patrol and all who worked alongside Craig.”
Loveless joined the State Patrol in 1987 and started his career in the Patrol Division, stationed in Omaha. In 1994, he transferred to Investigative Services and spent several years representing NSP on the Metro Area Fugitive Task Force. In 2005, Loveless was promoted to sergeant at the NSP Training Academy.
While Loveless was instructing at the Training Academy, roughly 25% of all current NSP troopers went through basic recruit camp. He also served in SWAT for 20 years and was the Special Operations coordinator during his time in Grand Island. In 2014, Loveless was promoted to lieutenant for the Patrol Division in Omaha, where he served for the rest of his career.
“We’re all better for having worked with Craig. Without question, he’s made Nebraska a safer place through his service and the lasting effect he has had on our agency,” Bolduc said. “Our hearts are with Craig’s fiancée and his children during this difficult time.”
Funeral arrangements are pending.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.