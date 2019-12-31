With Nebraska lawmakers beginning to meet this month for a short 60-day session, looking for ways to reduce property taxes, one tax that is going down on Jan. 1 is the state motor fuels tax rate, according to Nebraska AAA.
Nebraska AAA reports that the Nebraska Department of Revenue said the new rate will be 29.3 cents per gallon, which is 0.4 cent lower than the current rate of 29.7 cents per gallon for gasoline. The new rate will be levied through June 30.
But while the state gas tax is going down, Grand Island motorists are paying nearly 40 cents more per gallon now than they were a year earlier.
Of the gas tax paid by state drivers, Nebraska AAA said 0.9 cent per gallon is for the petroleum release remedial action fee. An additional 18.4 cents is levied for each gallon purchased for the federal gasoline tax, which has not increased since 1997.
Starting Jan. 1, the combination of taxes charged on each gallon of gasoline sold in Nebraska will be 48.6 cents. According to Nebraska AAA, the latest state motor fuel tax report from the American Petroleum Institute shows that the average for all states in the U.S. is 54.7 cents per gallon, with the highest rate reported by California at 80.45 cents per gallon and the lowest reported by Alaska at 32.72 cents per gallon.
While the state gas tax will drop starting Wednesday, over the holidays, state drivers have paid higher gas prices compared to last year by nearly 40 cents per gallon, according to Nebraska AAA. In Grand Island, regular gas prices during December fluctuated between $2.394 and the current average of $2.425. Last year, at this time, regular gasoline was selling at $2.032 per gallon.
Nebraska AAA said the main reason is higher crude oil prices, as last year at this time, crude was trading for $46 a barrel in the U.S. market compared to the current cost of more than $60 per barrel.
For every $1 difference in crude oil prices, motorists typically pay 2 to 3 cents more at the pump, according to Nebraska AAA.
