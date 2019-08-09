The Nebraska State Fair will feature a variety of new and returning grounds entertainment acts across the fairgrounds this year.
Chelsey Jungck, chief of events and entertainment for the Nebraska State Fair, said a new area at this year’s fair is the Family Fun Zone West, which will be west of the Nebraska Building. One of the entertainment acts in this area is returning act NoWear BMX freestyle stunt team which will be in the area starting Aug. 25. On Aug. 23 and 24, NoWear will be strolling the fairgrounds.
“New for them this year is they have some ramps that can be used for parade participation,” Jungck said. “So they will be in our parade and have ramps that will flip down, allow them to do stunts on and then flip back up again so they can keep going.”
The Family Fun Zone West will also feature a kids’ pedal tractor pull act sponsored by the Nebraska Pedal Pullers Association.
“We have a one-day event that is put on by the Nebraska Pedal Pullers Association that will still be held. But in addition to it, we have an 11-day attraction,” Jungck said.
She added next to the kids’ pedal tractor pull is an agriculture magic show called “Magic Bean.”
The regular Family Fun Zone will house a trampoline act called iFlip.
“It has acrobatics and a trampoline against the wall that has almost window cutouts on it,” Jungck said. “They flip up through the top of the wall and in through those windows. It’s got a longer trampoline they will tumble down. Then, it is combined with an aerial apparatus as well. So it is a multifaceted attraction.”
In the marketplace this year, Jungck said fairgoers can see acts such as Stingray Encounters, Butterfly Encounters, Hedrick’s Racing Pigs and Steve Trash, a “rockin’ eco hero” and musician. It will also house Twiggy the world-famous water-skiing squirrel.
Just north of the Big Red Barn in the antique tractor area will be Papa Bear chainsaw carvings.
In the Nebraska Building, Jungck said, Team Sandtastic will return to make a giant sand sculpture. A butter sculpture will also be housed at this location.
Jungck said there will also be some strolling acts at the Nebraska State Fair including crowd favorite Marc Dobson The One Man Band, acrobatic duo CirqueSanity, Steve Trash and Hillbilly Bob.
“Hillbilly Bob has a 1939 Model A Ford he calls ‘Old Ruthie’ that is adorned with trinkets and things that move and he will be strolling the fairgrounds,” she said.
Jungck said the state fair will also feature “the usuals” such as Hedrick’s Meet the Animals, and camel and pony rides in the Family Fun Zone.
“Most of the ground entertainment acts are new. There are a few returning acts like Hedrick’s Racing Pigs, Nowear BMX, Marc Dobson The One Man Band, Steve Trash and Team Sandtastic who have been with us before,” she said. “Everything else is new this year. We try to balance new and returning acts. We try to offer some of the fair favorites and balance them with the new acts.”
Jungck said some other acts performing on the grounds of the Nebraska State Fair include local and state entertainers, high school bands from across the state and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln marching band.