Nebraska State Fair Executive Director Lori Cox says a number of the concerts at this year’s fair drew good crowds.
For Older Nebraskans Day, “we had a super good crowd for the Drifters, Coasters and Platters,” Cox said.
The crowds were also “really good” for Maren Morris, Brett Eldredge and Little Big Town, she said.
“And we had reasonable crowds, certainly, for the rock package and Red Dirt. And Trace Adkins as well,” she said. “We’re very happy with how that all went.”
Fair officials will have figures audited and ready to be released by Oct. 1.
Cox said she was pleased with the last weekend of the fair.
“It was sure outstanding, and the weather was great,” she said.
Before that, though, rain was a regular visitor, forcing an increase in the number of shuttles.
“I really think that we were very fortunate to have the support of Holiday Express and Mick Brown helping us with that shuttling plan,” Cox said.
She also cited the work of Greg Harder, the fair’s chief of business operations.
“Greg was just tireless working on the ground with Mick to try to make sure that we were catching all the folks we could possibly shuttle in,” Cox said.
In addition to Holiday Express, the fair was blessed with the support of buses from other communities and schools, she said.
“That was terrific. I’m also really pleased with our marketing campaign,” Cox said. While “we struggled, of course, with the weather on the front end, the back end” proved to be satisfactory.
The concerts featured “good load-ins,” she said.
There was “so much happiness, so much celebration, particularly with the UNL Marching Band and the pep rally,” Cox said. “It was fun visiting with Chancellor (Ronnie) Green” and other dignitaries, including the governor, lieutenant governor, Nebraska’s two U.S. senators and congressional representatives. It “was just a really great collaboration.”
Local support was needed in order to bring the Cornhusker Marching Band to Grand Island on Sunday.
“We had several donors that did assist, as well as the 1868 Foundation,” Cox said. “It wasn’t a large sum.”
For one thing, the fair had to cover the students’ lunches, “and rightly so,” she said.
Some donors stepped forward.
“We were sure thankful for their help,” Cox said.
Chris Kircher, chairman of the fair’s executive board, could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
