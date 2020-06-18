The Nebraska State Fair announced that the Big Rock Summer Tour, including performers RATT, Skid Row, and Quiet Riot, have canceled all shows for the remainder of 2020.
This cancellation impacts the tour’s stop at the Nebraska State Fair previously scheduled for Sept. 5, 2020.
“Although we are saddened by The Big Rock Summer Tour’s cancellation, we understand that most performers are challenged with uncertainties at this time,” said Jaime Parr, interim executive director. “The State Fair team continues to plan for various versions of the 2020 Nebraska State Fair for our guests, partners, participants, sponsors, and the community.”
Parr said Individuals who have already purchased The Big Rock Summer Tour will receive a full refund and email from Etix. Tickets can be expected to be fully refunded in seven to 10 days with the payment method used by the customer. Questions regarding refunds should be directed to Etix at www.etix.comhttp://www.etix.com>.
Parr said the currently booked country music artists are still on schedule including, Jon Pardi on Sept. 3, Dustin Lynch on Sept. 4, and the dual show of Clay Walker and Clint Black on Sept. 6. Tickets are available at www.statefair.orghttp://www.statefair.org>.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the State Fair was not able book other planned concert, such as the Older Nebraskans Day. The rock and country concerts were booked prior to the virus pandemic.
Parr said the is closely following the directed health measures and fair and festival guidelines for Hall County.
She said the Nebraska State Fair Board will make a decision about the 2020 fair by July 1.
Parr said the board’s COVID-19 Task Force is considering six scenarios for what the fair may look like depending on the guidelines we will face in August.
The Nebraska State Fair is scheduled for Aug. 28-Sept. 7, 2020.
For more information on the Nebraska State Fair, visit statefair.org
