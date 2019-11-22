After a year where the Nebraska State Fair lost a projected $1.4 million, the fair board passed a budget Friday reducing expenses in areas such as personnel and entertainment. The new budget projects putting the State Fair back in the black by more than $300,000 next year.
State Fair Board Chairman Chris Kircher called the 2020 budget “fiscally conservative,” and one that “will get State Fair finances back on track.”
The fair board meeting, which took place at Fonner Park, wasn’t without its share of drama. At the meeting’s beginning, Patrick Kopke, chief of finance and administration for the State Fair, told the board that unless the State Fair makes some changes in fair operations, it was only one year away from bankruptcy.
After his presentation, Kopke submitted his letter of resignation.
During his presentation, Kopke admonished the board for their lack of concern about the State Fair’s spending, along with not heeding his concerns in November 2018 when he questioned the financial feasibility of the Fair’s concert-bundling plan.
Also, Jeremy Jensen, who is the board’s finance director, added a touch of drama during his report when he said he believed Friday’s meeting was its most important meeting since the State Fair moved to Grand Island from Lincoln in 2010, precisely because of the financial concerns at hand.
“The 2019 budget, from start to finish, was flawed beyond belief,” Jensen said.
Jensen also expressed his frustrations over the negative finger-pointing that has taken place about the Fair and its personnel over the last year. He told the board the performance of this year’s Fair was the responsibility of the board and the Fair’s staff, not of one individual.
After State Fair Executive Director Lori Cox gave her 2020 budget presentation, the board went into executive session for nearly two hours to discuss personnel. After resuming session, there were several questions about the proposed budget before the board voted 8-1 to accept Cox’s budget recommendations. The meeting then adjourned.
After the meeting, Kircher and Jensen met with reporters, where they disputed Kopke’s assertion about the State Fair going bankrupt within a year.
Kircher said it is the board’s responsibility for the success or missteps of the State Fair.
“The actions that were taken today are actions that we take very seriously,” he said. “We have put together a careful plan — with the input of our executive director — and have passed a budget that will put this fair in a positive fiscal position. Despite comments that were made earlier today (by Kopke), we passed this budget today and feel pretty good about (it).”
Jensen said the board made some “tough decisions” concerning the now-passed budget.
“But as far as the future goes, everybody should check back with us in a year and see if we have been able to uphold our end of the bargain,” he said.
Jensen said the 2020 budget is a pared-down version of the 2019 budget, especially when it comes to revenue expectations.
“When you at the way the 2019 budget was put together, there were some estimates for revenue that were not likely to be hit even in an optimum world,” he said.
“Taking a look at expenses, we can talk about being over budget and talk about all these other matters, but, at the end of the day for the 2019 budget, we are probably going to come in under budget for overall expenses for operating,” Jensen said. “It was a matter of taking a step back and trying to figure out ways that realistically measured the amount of revenue we can expect and try to trim some of the expense.”
Jensen said one budget cut involved fair staff. He said the 2020 budget cuts about $600,000 for personnel.
“A lot of this is going to be reclassification,” he said. “We (are) still going to have a lot of seasonal help and have the volunteers step forward so the quality of the event doesn’t fall.”
Jensen said the number of full-time employees will have to be reduced.
“We expect that number to be around eight to ten people,” he said.
Kircher, when asked about Kopke’s financial assessment about the State Fair, said, “We absolutely disagree with his assessment. He is certainly able to have his own opinion, but I think he is wrong. The fact that we passed a budget today that we feel good about — and that our executive director feels good about — and will accomplish the very thing against what he feels might happen. It might have been nice if he had stuck around and seen the budget and had a feel for what we had in mind before making remarks like he did.”
Kircher said he and the board expect Cox to live up to the budget she proposed.
“She feels comfortable with it,” he said. “We believe it is a good start. We have also communicated our expectations that while we need to be very diligent about cutting these costs, we also expect the same quality that this state is used to. She (Cox) feels comfortable for taking these challenges on, and we look forward to working with her.”
Kircher said the board is ultimately responsible for the financial problems facing the fair.
“But I think the assessment of the current condition was not accurately stated here, and we believe that as well too,” he said.
Jensen said Kopke’s statement was not only inaccurate, but also premature.
“At the end of the day, if we just remained status quo and continued doing things the way we have done them, financial distress would have been on the horizon,” he said. “But I think it is really important to understand that we challenged the board and the board accepted the challenge. The executive director accepted the challenge of saying that we have to make some tough decisions. We were able to do that. The idea that the State Fair is going to be bankrupted in a year is not accurate.”
Jensen said the State Fair board and Cox and her staff are moving forward and “We are going to get this thing going in the right direction. It is going to be a fantastic event and, a year from now, pull out the tape and see if what we were talking about was accurate or not.”
Cox’s budget not only laid out ways to reduce overhead and expenses, but also to improve the organizational flow of her staff and being accountable to the board on the way money is being spent for fair preparation.
Kircher said there is a real commitment of the Fair board to participate in the budgeting process of the event.
“They understand the importance of doing this,” he said.
One of the areas that the budget scaled down was in entertainment spending. For prime acts of the Fair next year, there will be nine concerts. The Fair’s total entertainment budget saw a $723,100 reduction from the previous year.
Jensen said the problem with the 2019 budget was that the revenue the Fair was expected to take in was “exaggerated.”
“When everything doesn’t align perfectly, that really put us in a tough spot,” he said. “All the criticisms about blowing budgets, at the end of the day, I think the operating expenses will actually be less than what was actually budgeted for 2019. Stepping back and in hindsight, there should have been a little bit more of planning for the worse and hoping for the best. But it was the 150th celebration and there was a lot of expectation that we needed to have a grand extravaganza but it just didn’t align, obviously.”
One of the things that didn’t align was the weather, with a record rainfall of more than 13 inches during August that shut down parking at Fonner Park. That weather event forced the State Fair to shuttle fairgoers from six locations around Grand Island, which created an expense not budgeted for.
Part of the 2020 budget sets aside money for the Fair operations in case there is another repeat of this year’s rainy August. The rain fund allows for five days of weather interference.
“I credit Lori, as I have challenged her a lot over the last 90 days not only with the budget and other things,” Jensen said. “I nailed her down and I asked if she was confident if she was going to be able to deliver this. After all, her contract is annually renewable and we have to make sure that we are doing the right thing and get the fair going in the right direction.
“She looked me in the eye and told me this what she has been waiting for this. Her comment was something like. ‘Give me rope. I will either climb it or hang myself with it,’ and I think she will climb it,” Jensen said.
