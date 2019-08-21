Expanded shuttle service and an incentive to use it were announced Wednesday because of limited parking on the Nebraska State Fairgrounds with this week’s continued wet weather.
Lori Cox, Nebraska State Fair executive director, said the number of sites for parking away from the fairgrounds has been increased, with buses to transport fairgoers to the State Fair from 10 a.m. to 10:45 p.m. each day of the fair. They will leave each site every hour on the hour, from Friday through Labor Day.
As an incentive to use the express shuttles, those riding the buses will receive a free pass that can be used on Monday through Thursday of the 2020 Nebraska State Fair.
Grand Island has received nearly 7 inches of precipitation this month. The Wednesday morning thunderstorms brought another inch of rain to Fonner Park, adding to the weather woes State Fair officials are struggling with as they prepare for the fair’s opening.
There still will be parking available at the fairgrounds, but the fair’s staff especially recommends that Grand Island residents use the off-site parking and shuttle services.
The free shuttles will pick up fairgoers at seven locations around Grand Island and deliver them to the fair. The primary bus service is ADA-accessible, but if additional buses are needed those buses may not have ADA availability.
Shuttles will be available at Walmart north, the former ShopKo, Conestoga Mall at 13th Street and Webb Road, Conestoga Mall north of Sears, Sam’s Club, College Park and Walmart south.
Cox said the Nebraska State Fair is committed to safety and the best experience possible for those attending the fair. Providing easy and accessible transportation to the fairgrounds is an important part of that experience.
A severe thunderstorm struck the Grand Island area in the early morning hours Wednesday, adding to the wet conditions plaguing Central Nebraska.
NeRAIN, a cooperative of weather observers, reported Wednesday morning overnight rainfall amounts of 3.66 inches at Dannebrog, 3.65 inches in the Broken Bow area, 2.79 inches in the Doniphan area, 2.63 inches in the Grand Island area and 2.25 inches in the Giltner area.
The National Weather Service in Hastings reported .58 of an inch at the Central Nebraska Regional Airport, .43 of an inch at the Aurora airport, a trace at the Hastings airport, 1 inch at Ord, 1.62 inches at Greeley, 1.75 inches at Ravenna and 2.05 inches at St. Paul.
For many of these locations, the weather service said that they have received 200% to 400% of their average rainfall over the last 30 days.
The weather service also issued a flood warning on Wednesday for Ravenna, Cairo, Alda, Dannebrog, Litchfield, Rockville, Hazard, Boelus and rural areas in these counties.
The weather service said that Doppler radar estimated Wednesday morning that anywhere from 2 to 6 inches of rain had fallen since about midnight. Area creeks and other waterways were likely to see elevated water levels through the day, and some rural roads may be impacted.
For Thursday, there’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m., with a high near 74 and an east wind at 5 to 10 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are expected, except for higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
On Thursday night, there is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m., with a low of about 62. Again, new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are expected.
For the opening of the Nebraska State Fair on Friday, there is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m., with a high near 77. Southeast winds will be at 5 to 10 mph. There will be a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Friday night, mainly after 1 a.m., with a low of about 64.
For the weekend, there will be slight chances of showers and thunderstorms with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s and lows in the mid-60s.
Slight chances of showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday also, according to the weather service.