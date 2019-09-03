It wasn’t the best weather for the Nebraska State Fair to celebrate its 150th anniversary. But Greg Harder, chief of business operations and Aksarben Stock Show director, said the fair ended on a good note on Labor Day weekend with its best weather and crowds during the 11-day run.
Grand Island experienced its second-wettest month ever since records were first kept in 1895. Grand Island received 11.94 inches of rain during August, with nearly 5 of those inches coming during the State Fair, which began Friday, Aug. 23.
On the opening day of the fair, Grand Island received 2.22 inches of rain. The rest of the opening weekend, Saturday through Monday, was wet as the fair received another 2.14 inches of rain.
Before the fair’s opening, Harder said State Fair officials made contingency plans to cover the potential of rain-soaked grass parking lots at Fonner Park. Before the fair’s opening, Grand Island had received more than 7 inches of rain, which soaked those parking lots.
But the worst-case scenario took place on opening day when Grand Island was hit with another heavy morning thunderstorm that caused flooding throughout the community.
A considerable area of the grass parking lots at Fonner Park were closed, and the areas that were open quickly became mud puddles as many cars got stuck. With more rain on Saturday morning, State Fair officials promptly closed all the grass parking lots. Many outdoor events were also postponed on Saturday. Nearly 3 inches of rain fell just on the first two days of the fair.
To put that into perspective, the 30-year average of precipitation for August in Grand Island is 3.12 inches. By the month’s end, Grand Island received 8.82 inches of rain above that 30-year average.
To serve fairgoers, Harder said more buses were called into duty. He said the need to continue the expanded bus service throughout the fair became a necessity when more heavy rain on Monday made the parking situation even worse.
Harder said it was a scramble to get additional buses and drivers. The Walmart South location at Highway 34 and South Locust Street was crowded with cars because of its easy access off I-80. While fairgoers crowded the shuttle parking lots, there was also added commerce for those stores because of increased parking at their stores during the fair, Harder said.
Harder said without the cooperation of those area businesses — Walmart South, Conestoga Mall, Central Community College, Sam’s Club, and ShopKo — the shuttle system would have been nearly impossible. In addition to these sites, Bosselman’s corporate headquarters near the fair opened their parking lot to fairgoers for a $10 fee that went to support the Boy Scouts. The Liederkranz opened as an additional shuttle site option for Labor Day weekend.
Capt. Jim Duering said because of the inability to park at Fonner Park, it took some pressure off the police department with traffic control around the fairgrounds. He said, though, there were numerous complaints from homeowners around the fairgrounds of people blocking driveways as fairgoers searched for close available street parking.
With the parking closed on the grounds, buses shuttled fairgoers on the hour from six locations around Grand Island from around 7 a.m. to midnight. The busing was essential as the fair had scheduled 12 concerts throughout the 11 days of the fair. Harder said the concerts all took place as scheduled despite the rain.
The last weekend of the fair started off with another .48 of an inch of rain late Thursday through early Saturday morning before warm, dry weather finished the last two days of the fair.
Harder said there were good crowds over the Labor Day weekend with buses shuttling nearly 20,000 people to Fonner Park from throughout the town.
While there were a number of outdoor events that were canceled, such as the antique tractor pull on the last weekend of the fair, other events had good crowds, Harder said. Those events included the Nebraska Strong Ranch Rodeo at the Thompson Foods Outdoor Arena on Saturday, along with the Firefighters Combat Challenge, UNL Marching Band performance and the various veterans programs that were held on Labor Day.
Overall, Harder said, State Fair officials were pleased that the final few days of the fair were dry and attendance was substantial.
Among the highlights for the fair:
— Strong growth in livestock and small animal entries.
— Significant increase in sponsorships.
— 10,000 entries from all 93 counties represented 4-H.
— FFA reported its best show in both the quality and number of animals fueled by the growth of 40 new FFA chapters in 2019.
— Record participation in the truck and tractor pull.
A full fair report with financial and attendance information will be prepared and audited by Oct. 1.
Harder said State Fair officials appreciate the patience and cooperation of fairgoers who had to deal with not the most ideal of situations but still made it an enjoyable success.
