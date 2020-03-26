Lori Cox

Lori Cox

The Nebraska State Fair Board will have a special meeting Friday in which participants will meet via video.

The virtual meeting begins at 1 p.m. in the Nebraska State Fair Board Room at Fonner Park.

Other than routine matters, the agenda includes two items. The board will meet in an executive session to have a “discussion of personnel matter to prevent needless injury to the reputation of an individual,” the agenda states.

After the executive session, the board will consider the employment contract of Lori Cox, who has been executive director since January 2018. Cox has been on medical leave since March 13.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments