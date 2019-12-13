After a year during which record rainfall drowned the Nebraska State Fair in both debt and low attendance, the State Fair board took actions Friday at its December meeting to better improve its oversight of fair operations.
One of the actions was to open better lines of communication with the public, especially in addressing many misconceptions the public may have about the fair.
Chris Kircher, president of the board, said over the years, there have been questions from the public, especially in times of heightened media coverage. That was especially true this year when the fair reported more than a million dollars in losses and low fair attendance due to a record rainfall during August. That heavy rain kept people from parking on the grass fields at Fonner Park due to muddy conditions, leading to much public dissatisfaction. Around 90% or more of fair attendees had to be transported to the fair by bus from various locations around Grand Island.
“What we are seeing is that some of the folks who are hearing about the fair are not always able to understand certain facts that are out there,” Kircher said.
For example, he said there are still misconceptions that the Nebraska State Fair owns Fonner Park. Fonner Park rents its facilities to the State Fair for use during the fair.
“So when it comes to a decision about the parking lot and paving, we can’t just go out and pave the parking lot because it is not ours,” Kircher said. “What we have tried to do is pay attention to areas where there are some misunderstandings on certain facts and how can we better address that.”
To help clarify some of the misconceptions, he said, the fair has initiated a FAQ (frequency asked questions) tab on its website.
Kircher said FAQ will address many of the questions.
“We are hosting that to our website and making it available for anyone who wants to see it,” he said.
Kircher said topics will range from the parking lots to what board members are paid. The board members are volunteers and do not get a salary. They do receive compensation for their expenses when involved in State Fair business.
“We want to bring clarity to some of these things out there that result in discussions and conversations,” he said. “We, the board, just want to make sure that we can be as transparent as we can be with all of this.”
Kircher also said the board will make changes to its bylaws concerning board governance.
“It is something that has not changed much over the years,” he said.
Kircher said it should reflect the kind of governance the board needs to successfully provide the mandatory type of oversight for successful operation of the fair.
“This will clarify and be more specific about the purpose of the board,” he said.
Another area Kircher said needs to be addressed is board member conduct. While the bylaws provide a code of conduct for board members, it is not clear what happens if a board member does not comply.
“We don’t have a process or what the consequences will be or how to address it,” he said.
Kircher said he has asked the State Fair’s attorney to draw up new language concerning board governance and what could be done to improve it.
“This will help strengthen things out,” he said. “This is part of the process of us taking responsibility for our actions and making sure that we are doing something the right way.”
Each board member was given a draft copy of the recommended language concerning board governance that they will discuss at the board’s next meeting Jan. 24 at the Ramada Convention Center in Kearney.
Lawsuit ongoing
As members discussed board governance, a Grand Island radio station, Legacy Communications, which includes KRGI, is suing the Nebraska State Fair Board for allegedly breaking the state open meetings law and for withholding public records.
Legacy said it filed three public records requests on Sept. 30, Nov. 27 and Dec. 10. It alleges that the fair board did not adequately respond to those requests. Legacy also accuses the board of misusing executive sessions and failing to state its reasons for an executive session on four separate occasions.
The complaint also accuses the fair board of breaking a law that requires the minutes of public meetings be made available within 10 days of a particular meeting.
More transparency
During Friday’s meeting, Lori Cox, executive director of the Nebraska State Fair, told the board about changes she has implemented for her and her staff in order to be more accountable for how the State Fair spends money.
Cox said there will be more transparency between her and her staff and a chain of command that will be followed about spending and expenses. Weekly meetings about the budget will be held involving all departments, and board members will be an essential part of that chain of command.
Jeremy Jensen, who heads the finance committee for the board, said Cox and her staff are going in the “right direction” when it comes to communication and letting everybody know what is going on with the fair’s spending.
Jensen also wanted the public to understand the $1.1 million line of credit the fair has taken out to help with its cash flow.
A line of credit is extended by a bank or other financial institution to a government, business or individual customer that enables the customer to draw on the line of credit when the customer needs funds.
Jensen said the fair did not take out a $1.1 million loan. What money is used from the line of credit will never exceed more than 50% of what is available to them, and it will be paid back within 90 days when the State Fair improves its cash flow position.
“I want to make sure that the public clearly understands that we did not take out a $1.1 million loan that we’re sitting with a bunch of debt on,” he said.
Jensen said when it comes to managing the fair’s financial situation, it must be consistent, and there must be clarity.
A past lack of consistency and clarity regarding the fair’s financial manners was a factor in the fair’s financial losses, he said.
“I am really pressing our team to make it simple and easy for everybody to understand,” Jensen said.
Personnel committee
Kircher has also appointed three members of the board to a personnel committee. They will seek input from the various partners that work with the fair on how well State Fair staff and management worked with them. The committee will also evaluate the fair’s mission statement and its core values.
From that process, it will create an updated job description for its executive director based on the strategic plans developed regarding future best practices.
The committee is also asking State Fair staff and management to review and update their code of conduct. They have also reviewed comments received about the fair through social media, along with surveying many State Fair volunteers, who have expressed dissatisfaction about their roles during the fair. The survey will ask about their concerns and what improvements are needed regarding the volunteers.
