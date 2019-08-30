The Nebraska State Fair will be adding an additional shuttle location for fairgoers beginning Saturday.
The Liederkranz, 403 W. First St., will be an additional shuttle option beginning Saturday and will run through the remainder of the fair. This shuttle, like the other locations, will start one hour before the fair gates open and finish at midnight.
The State Fair encouraged guests to use the off-site Fair Express Shuttles which are running continuously at Walmart South, Shopko, Conestoga Mall — at 13th Street and Webb Road, and north of Sears — Sam’s Club, Central Community College and the Liederkranz. A shuttle will run beginning at 7 a.m. daily from Walmart South.
Due to the Walmart South location being “very busy, especially during peak shuttle times,” the State Fair said fair attendees are “strongly encouraged” to use one of the other shuttle locations.
Attendees who ride the shuttle to the state fair will receive a coupon for a free gate admission to be used Monday through Thursday at the 2020 Nebraska State Fair.