The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has issued a state Directed Health Measure to go into effect at 6 a.m. Saturday, March 28, for Hall, Hamilton, Merrick, York, Seward, Butler and Polk counties. York, Seward, Butler and Polk are being included in the DHM because they border counties with community spread.
The DHM imposes an enforceable limit on public gatherings.
Among other steps, the DHM requires restaurants and bars in these areas to close their dining areas immediately and move to takeout service, delivery and/or curbside service only until further notice.
Additionally, schools in these areas are directed to operate without students in their buildings. This restriction does not apply to school staff working in school buildings.
This comes after two people in Nebraska, including one in Hall County, have now died from COVID-19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.