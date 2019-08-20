Nebraska corn and soybeans are in the most part in good condition, but are lagging behind in development with the beginning of fall a little more than a month away.
The USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service reported that for the week ending Sunday, corn condition rated 1% very poor, 6% poor, 19% fair, 59% good and 15% excellent. Corn dough was 61%, well behind the 86% last year, and the five-year average of 80%. Dented was 17%, behind the 35% last year and the 27% average.
Soybean condition rated 1% very poor, 5% poor, 22% fair, 62% good and 10% excellent. Soybeans blooming was 93%, behind the 99% both last year and average. Setting pods was 78%, behind the 90% last year and the 87% average.
The National Weather Service in Hastings had another round of heavy rain and thunderstorms in the forecast for Wednesday following several days of high temperatures and high humidity that saw the heat value index rise to more than 100 degrees.
That prospect of possible heavy rain and thunderstorms continues a streak of excessive precipitation for the last 30 days, especially in an area 50 miles on either side of a line from Ord to York where the National Weather Service in Hastings said rain amounts have been 200% to 400% of normal, making the area vulnerable to flooding.
As a result of the excessive moisture this year, starting with the devastating flooding that occurred in mid-March, the USDA recently reported 400,000 acres of prevented plant cropland in Nebraska.
According to UNL Crop Watch, the USDA reported more than 19.3 million acres of prevented plant cropland across the United States for the current growing season. Nationally, Nebraska ranked 16th among states with prevented plant acres.
In Nebraska, 332,065 acres of corn; 3,107 acres of sorghum; 69,914 acres of soybeans; 1,584 acres of wheat; and 852 acres of other crops were listed as prevented from being planted because of the weather this year.
To put those acreages in perspective, earlier this month the USDA reported that Nebraska’s 2019 corn production is a record forecast at 1.79 billion bushels, up slightly from last year’s production. Acreage harvested for grain is estimated at 9.65 million acres, up 4% from a year ago.
Soybean production in Nebraska is forecast at 287 million bushels, down 14% from last year. Area for harvest, at 4.95 million acres, is down 12% from 2018.
Nebraska’s 2019 winter wheat crop is forecast at 56.3 million bushels, up 14% from last year. Harvested area for grain, at 970,000 acres, is down 4% from last year. A record yield of 58 bushels per acre is forecast, up 9 bushels per acre from 2018.
Sorghum production of 15.5 million bushels, is down 3% from a year ago. Area for grain harvest, at 165,000 acres, is down 5,000 acres from last year. The top five Nebraska counties with prevented plant acres are: Holt, 47,292 acres; Merrick, 27,011 acres; Pierce, 17,207 acres; Burt, 14,759 acres; and Richardson, 14,487 acres
Holt County accounted for 47,292 acres or more than 10% of the state’s total. Areas of northeast Nebraska, including Holt County, had an unusually wet fall in 2018, followed by a series of heavy spring rains that didn’t allow for fieldwork. From Oct. 1 to Aug. 15, O’Neill has had 33.35 inches of precipitation, according to the High Plains Regional Climate Center. This compares to a 30-year normal (1981-2010) of 21.4 inches. Atkinson has had 29.42 inches, compared to a normal of 20.82 inches.
Eleven of Nebraska’s 93 counties reported more than 11,000 acres each of prevented planting.
Nationwide, South Dakota, Illinois, Ohio, Missouri, and Arkansas accounted for about half of the prevented plant land in the United States with approximately 9.5 million acres. South Dakota led the United States with about 3.8 million acres, more than twice that of any other state. Corn, soybeans and wheat were the top three prevented plant crops, accounting for 17.7 million acres. Traditional grain belt regions reported the largest share of prevented plant acres in the United States.
The USDA also reported that Nebraska winter wheat harvested was 96%, near the 100% both last year and average.
Sorghum condition rated 1% poor, 18% fair, 70% good and 11% excellent. Sorghum headed was 85%, behind the 95% last year and the 92% average. Coloring was 13%, well behind the 40% last year and the 31% average.
Pasture and range conditions rated 1% very poor, 3% poor, 13% fair, 65% good and 18% excellent.