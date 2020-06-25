LINCOLN — The Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) has confirmed a case of vesicular stomatitis (VS) in a horse in Buffalo County. The horses on the infected premises have been quarantined. One additional horse on the premises is also exhibiting symptoms. All animals on the infected premises will be quarantined for at least 14 days after the onset of lesions in the last affected animal.
VS is a viral disease that primarily affects horses and cattle but can also affect sheep, goats and swine. The disease is characterized by fevers and the formation of blisterlike lesions in the mouth and on the dental pad, tongue, lips, nostrils, hooves and teats. When the blisters break, there is usually salivation and nasal discharge. As a result of these painful lesions, infected animals may refuse to eat and drink, which can lead to weight loss. There is no VS vaccine approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
“Vesicular stomatitis is primarily transmitted through the bite of infected black flies, sand flies and midges,” state veterinarian Dr. Dennis Hughes said. “There are things livestock owners can do to reduce flies and other insects where animals are housed, but, until freezing temperatures move in and kill the insects that spread the virus, VS will continue to be a threat in Nebraska.”
Hughes said VS can also spread by contact among animals and by shared equipment, such as tools or tack.
“We want livestock owners to be aware and practice good biosecurity measures with their animals, particularly with animals that may co-mingle with others,” he said.
To help prevent the spread of the disease, Hughes said, Nebraska has import restrictions for livestock imported from states that have confirmed VS cases.
If someone is considering moving an animal into Nebraska from an affected state, the person should call (402) 471-2351 to learn more about the importation order.
VS also affects exports. Nebraskans who transport animals and animal products to other states and countries should ask the destination states/countries about their import requirements before transport.
“The virus itself usually runs its course in five to seven days, and it can take up to an additional seven days for an infected animal to recover from the symptoms,” Hughes said.
Although humans can become infected by handling affected animals, Hughes said it rarely occurs. To avoid human exposure, he said people should use personal protective measures when handling affected animals.
VS is a notifiable disease. Individuals or practitioners who suspect or have concerns about VS should call NDA at (402) 471-2351.
For more information on VS, visit www.nda.nebraska.gov/animal/diseases/vs/index.html.
