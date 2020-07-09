During a suspected domestic assault Wednesday morning, a 23-year-old Grand Island man allegedly punched his girlfriend in the face, broke her nose and stapled her with a staple gun.
The alleged assault occurred at 231 Ruby Ave. Police later arrested Alex Conn.
Jennifer Bauer, 28, told police that Conn, her boyfriend, hit her in the face with a flashlight and hit her in the head and arm with the staple gun. He also put his hands around her neck and placed a towel and sweatshirt around her face, police say. Both actions made it difficult for her to breathe.
During the assault, Conn “stapled her a couple of times with a staple gun,” said Capt. Dean Elliott. It was a “heavier-duty” stapler, the type used in construction, Elliott said.
In addition to the broken nose, Bauer was left with a laceration on her head, a fractured left arm and several lacerations to the arms.
She was taken to CHI Health St. Francis. A hospital spokeswoman said Thursday she was treated and released.
When police arrived at the address early Wednesday, Conn had left the scene.
Officers later attempted to contact him at Super Saver on West Second Street. Conn saw officers arrive and fled on foot, police say. He eventually was apprehended near Casey’s General Store, 1404 W. Second St.
According to records, Conn has prior convictions for domestic assault.
He was arrested for first-degree domestic assault, strangulation or suffocation, use of a weapon to commit a felony and resisting arrest.
