Bailey Brown, who barricaded himself inside a house at Sycamore and East 13th Street for more than three hours Thursday, emerged from the house shortly after 5 p.m.
The situation began at about 1:45 p.m., when a police officer driving by recognized Brown, who was standing on the lawn at 1304 N. Sycamore. When officers noticed him, “he fled back inside the house,” said GIPD Capt. Dean Elliott.
Brown, 23, was wanted on a felony warrant for second-degree assault and possession of a deadly weapon while committing a felony. He was listed as the No. 1 fugitive on the Hall County’s most wanted list.
A State Patrol canine played a key role in driving Brown from the house. The dog and his handler went inside the house, one room at a time. They were accompanied by the Police Department’s REACT tactical response team.
As far as police knew, he was the only one in the house. There might also have been a small dog with him, Elliott said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.