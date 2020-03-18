St. Pauls Lutheran Church is cancelling all in-person worship services including mid-week, Saturday, and Sunday.

Wednesday night and Sunday worship services will continue to be live-streamed and available online for viewing and listening. Radio ministry on Sunday mornings will also continue.

All meals and non-essential meetings of more than 10 people are also cancelled or postponed. Church offices and staff will continue to remain open and working.

