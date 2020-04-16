ST. PAUL — Diana Markvicka’s husband, who has COVID-19, is fighting for his life at a Lincoln hospital.
“He’s on a ventilator, and he’s critical,” she said.
Because of the coronavirus, she’s not able to visit. The hospital, Bryan Medical Center West, keeps her informed about his condition.
“I dread the calls, because I never know,” she said Thursday.
Michael Markvicka, 65, is the first Howard County resident found to be infected with the virus. The Markvickas farm west of St. Paul.
Markvicka was taken by ground transportation to Lincoln on Wednesday.
Late Monday, he was tested outside Howard County Medical Center in St. Paul. On Wednesday, Loup Basin Public Health Department in Burwell informed the Markvickas that he had COVID-19.
“They called ahead to see if there was a room available in Grand Island, but there wasn’t. So they transported him to Lincoln,” Diana said.
Even before the virus arrived, his health wasn’t the best.
He’s on a CPAP machine and he has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. “So, you know, everything’s against him. He’s got diabetes. He’s overweight,” she said.
On Sunday, “he was not feeling good at all,” Diana said. Although she bought a nebulizer to help him breathe, it didn’t help.
“But I could not get him to go to the doctor,” she said. “I knew his oxygen levels had dropped that night because I have an oximeter here. And he would not go in for nothin’. He had a load of cattle he had to get out the next day to go to Schuyler with, and he did it.
“They said he had one hell of a time backing up the chute at Mamot’s,” she said, referring to Mamot Feed Lot and Trucking in St. Libory.
Another man, seeing Markvicka’s problems, loaded the cattle for him in St. Libory and took care of the paperwork.
“But he got the load to Schuyler,” she said of her husband.
“And then he got home. I don’t know how he got home after the way he drove in here,” she said.
When he arrived home, “I said, ‘You’re going to the doctor NOW.’”
Markvicka had a lot of trouble breathing this week. He had to have “an awful lot of oxygen,” Diana said.
Doctors have also learned he has the beginnings of pneumonia.
Diana is quarantined at home for two weeks.
The news is hard on their grandkids. “They miss their grandpa,” she said.
A 19-year-old grandson is in the Army. He wants to come home to visit him.
“And I said, ‘You can’t see Grandpa anyway,’” Diana said. Besides, if he did come home, he’d have to be quarantined and would probably have more problems when he returned to Army duty.
The Markvickas believe he was exposed to the illness when they visited a Grand Island tire store April 2 to get tires for their pickup. The man at the cash register was later found to have the virus and has been taken by helicopter to Omaha, she said.
Diana said she believes JBS, the tire store and other businesses with infected employees “could shut down for 30 days. What would it hurt to get a handle on this?”
Her husband, meanwhile, has a proven track record of defeating serious illnesses.
Four or five years ago, Markvicka came down with nerissa meningitis. “He spent 30 days in the hospital in Grand Island. And he beat it,” she said.
