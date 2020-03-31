With many kids stuck inside due to COVID-19, the weather still warms and parents and community members have been working to develop activities that allow kids to go outside while maintaining social distance.
St. Paul Elementary School principal Sara Paider said she received a Facebook message from a community member about a post they ran across of someone in another state doing a bear hunt for kids, asking whether they could do one from kids in their own community.
A Bear Hunt comprises people placing teddy bears in their windows and kids and parents can go around town hunting and counting how many bears they can find.
Paider said the town has been very receptive to the idea as she said many residences and businesses have placed over 100 bears in their windows for kids to find.
“Lots of families are out “bear hunting” while enjoying the beautiful weather with a walk or bike ride, while still practicing social distancing,” Paider said.
Another group that has gotten involved are people in the local nursing homes, Paider said.
“They have placed several bears in their windows,” Paider said.
Paider said she is glad the nursing homes are participating, as seeing the kids hunting the bears would be a good break in their day and it gives them something to look forward to during this time of social distancing.
Paider said this is a great activity that gives people a chance to come together to build a stronger community during a trying time.
“St. Paul has always been a community that wraps its arms around everyone, but especially during tough times,” Paider said.
Paider said the bear hunt helps kids and community members to build strength and know they are not alone when interaction is to be kept to a bare minimum.
“Lots of families are devastated by not being able to go to school and are stressing out about how they are going to continue their child’s education,” Paider said. “This is a great opportunity for kids and families to engage in a fun outdoor activity while still allowing everyone to stay safe by practicing social distancing.”
