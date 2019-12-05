This holiday season, CHI Health St. Francis, in partnership with Live On Nebraska, will honor Central Nebraska’s organ, tissue and eye donors during a Holiday Donor Remembrance Open House from 6 to 7:30 p.m. next Thursday in the hospital’s front lobby.
Anyone impacted by a donation, such as a donor family, friends, caregivers and recipients, is welcome. Open houses will also take place at other Nebraska hospitals with the same goal of bringing together those who have been impacted by the gift of life.
“The holiday season can be such a difficult time for families who have lost a loved one,” said Betsy Collins-Clark, donor specialist at St. Francis. “We want to honor the gifts these donors have given, and make sure their family and friends know that they are not alone in their grief. It’s just a small way of thanking, honoring and never forgetting the graciousness of our donors and their families.”
Guests will have the opportunity to decorate an ornament to be placed on a special Christmas remembrance tree. A private room will be provided for donor families to meet and share stories.
