CHI Health St. Francis Specialty Care is hosting a community open house from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16.
The event will include tours of the clinic at 908 N. Howard Ave. and a meet-and-greet featuring its new providers, Dr. Anton Simorov, general surgery; Dr. Scott Baker, colorectal and general surgery; Nikhil Jagan, pulmonary medicine and critical care; Dr. Manoj Suryanarayanan, sleep medicine; and Dr. Lauren Klein, pulmonology.
Baker, board certified in general surgery and colon and rectal surgery, earned a bachelor of arts in biomedical sciences from St. Cloud State University in St. Cloud, Minn., and his medical degree from the University of South Dakota School of Medicine in Sioux Falls, S.D. He completed a surgical residency at General Surgical Resident, Guthrie Clinic/Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pa., and a colon and rectal surgery fellowship at Grant Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio. He has special training for minimally invasive techniques and surgical treatment of cancers.
Jagan, who holds a bachelor of medicine and bachelor of surgery, is board certified in pulmonary disease and internal medicine. He completed a residency and pulmonology and critical care fellowship at Creighton University Medical Center in Omaha before joining the medical staff at St. Francis. Pulmonology and critical care specialists diagnose and treat respiratory and sleep conditions, including asthma, COPD, obstructive sleep apnea, pulmonary hypertension, lung cancer, pulmonary fibrosis and respiratory infections.
Simorov completed a general surgery residency at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, where he was also researching minimally invasive, gastrointestinal and robotic surgery. General surgeons specialize in surgical procedures of the esophagus, stomach, hernias, small intestine, large intestine, liver, gallbladder, appendix and bile ducts. They also surgically treat diseases involving the skin, breast, soft tissue, trauma and perform endoscopic procedures such as gastroscopy and colonoscopy.
Suryanarayanan sees patients for sleep consultation on an outpatient basis. He attended medical school at I.M.Sechenov Moscow Medical Academy in Russia and completed an internal medicine residency at the Brooklyn Hospital Center-Weill Medical College of Cornell and a sleep medicine program at Detroit Medical Center and John D. Dingell VA Medical Center-Wayne State University.
Klein received her bachelor of science in nursing from Grand View University in Des Moines, Iowa, and her doctor of nursing practice from Creighton University in Omaha. She has been a registered nurse at CHI Health St. Francis for the past seven years and will start seeing patients as a nurse practitioner for pulmonology in February.
St. Francis Specialty Care is accepting new patients and scheduling appointments for adult patients. The clinics are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. To schedule a neurosurgery or general surgery appointment, call (308) 398-8993. To schedule a pulmonary or physical medicine and rehabilitation appointment, call (308) 398-8900.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.