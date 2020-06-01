Starting Monday (June 1) CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island is allowing one healthy adult visitor at a time while at the hospital.
Almost three months ago, St. Francis began restricting patient visitation, which gradually increased to the current state of no visitors unless in select patient situations because of the coronavirus.
“As COVID-19 moved across our country, St. Francis, like many hospitals worked to prevent the spread as not to overwhelm our health care system,” said Ed Hannon, president, St. Francis.
Hannon said the hospital was “extremely successful’ in limiting the virus impact on the hospital’s operations because of the restrictions.
“I’m so incredibly proud of the part our St. Francis team played in caring for our community,” he said.
Hannon said that now that the number of hospitalized COVID-19 positive patients has substantial decreased, they have resumed elective procedures.
“Our community needs us to continue providing the same quality care relied on for the last 133 years,” he said. “Part of that care is having a loved one by your side as you heal.”
As part of scaling back visitation restrictions, St. Francis also announced that additional visitors are allowed in the following circumstances:
— Minor patients including NICU and newborns are allowed up to two parents/guardians at a time.
— Patients receiving end of life care may be allowed more than one visitor as determined by the patient’s representatives and care team.
Hannon said on a case-by-case basis, visits by minors may be allowed at the discretion of the patient’s care team.
All visitors will continue to be screened upon arrival and will be required to wear a mask.
According to Hannon, even before the pandemic, hospitals routinely and safely cared for infectious disease patients. He said they continue to follow stringent policies and procedures making hospitals safe environments.
“Once again opening up to visitors reflects our confidence and reassures our community. Patients and visitors shouldn’t be hesitant to come to the hospital to have their health issues addressed,” Hannon said. “Waiting it out at home runs the risk of causing unnecessary, sometime irreversible, damage to our community’s health and safety.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.