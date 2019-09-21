For those interested in quitting smoking, CHI Health St. Francis is offering a “Freedom from Smoking” tobacco cessation class in October.
The first session will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 1 in Conference Room 4 at St. Francis, 2620 W. Faidley Ave. The seven-week, eight-session program will be led by the hospital’s certified instructors Jenny Roush, BSE, Cancer Treatment Center, and Seann Julian, RRT, Cardiac/Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services. It will cover topics such as knowing if you’re ready to quit smoking, lifestyle changes, coping strategies and stress management. Also included is a participant handbook, relaxation DVD and preparing for quit day tools.
For more than 25 years, this leading American Lung Association tobacco cessation program has shown participants how to quit tobacco — for good — in a small and supportive group setting.
Tobacco use remains the leading cause of preventable death and disease in the United States. It kills more than 480,000 Americans each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The cost of the program is $25. Participants are asked to register by Sept. 30 by calling (308) 398-8912.
