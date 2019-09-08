CHI Health St. Francis plans to celebrate everyday superhero families on Sept. 22 at their its annual Superhero Sunday event.
The hospital will host an afternoon of free fun from 1 to 4 p.m. at Grand Island Senior High School on the practice field west of Memorial Stadium. The first 1,000 children in attendance will receive a free trick-or-treat kit.
In addition, families will be able to meet local superheroes, including firefighters, paramedics, police officers, doctors and nurses. Attendees will also want to keep an eye on the sky and ears to the ground as more traditional superheroes including Thor, Wonder Woman, Spiderman and The Incredibles are planning to make a grand entrance at 1 p.m.
“Superhero Sunday is a great opportunity for us to say ‘thank you,’” said Ed Hannon, St. Francis president. “Through the years, we have received tremendous support from our community and this type of event gives us a chance to show our appreciation. It’s part of our mission at St. Francis and CHI Health to give back to our communities that we serve and this is one of the ways we can do so.”
Activities include:
n Superheroes on-site: Local emergency response heroes and traditional superheroes including Thor, Wonder Woman, Spiderman, and The Incredibles arriving by air and ground emergency vehicles at 1 p.m.
n Fun Zone: Giant hamster ball, animal encounters, face painters and chalk art.
n Teddy Bear Clinic: Bring your favorite stuffed animal to be examined by one of St. Francis’ health experts.
n Music and Safe Kids activities: Car-seat check, bike helmet fitting and safe driving demonstrations.
n Family festivities: Giant Jenga, yard games, photo station and balloon creations.
Attendees are welcome to arrive in costume, but should leave toy swords and guns at home.
The event will take place rain or shine.
