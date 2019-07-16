The winning ticket for CHI Health St. Francis Foundation’s Ticket to Win fundraising raffle will be announced during a free after-hours social event beginning at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the hospital.
The public is welcome, but Ticket to Win raffle ticket holders do not need to be present to win.
Before the drawing at 6:30, Ticket to Win raffle tickets, priced at $100 each, will be available at the event and at the foundation office. Raffle ticket purchasers have a chance to win a $15,000 cash grand prize or one of 10 $500 VISA cash card prizes.
The event will feature appetizers, a live auction and drawings for several door prizes, including four $250 cash cards for attendees and five $100 gift cards for emergency responders. Live auction items include Husker sport tickets packaged with autographed memorabilia, Jonas Brothers concert tickets, a Green Mountain Daniel Boone smoker/pellet grill, a Yeti Tundra cooler, ribeye steaks, and a landscaping/tree package.
Proceeds from Ticket to Win, the main annual fundraiser for the foundation, will help provide training and equipment to rural first responders in Hall, Hamilton, Howard, Merrick and Greeley counties. In addition, proceeds will support area individuals in the cancer recovery process through the hospital’s Renewed Hope project.
For more information about Ticket to Win, contact St. Francis Foundation at (308) 398-5400.