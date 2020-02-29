A large crowd took advantage of February’s extra day Saturday to attend the 2020 Chili Cook-off, which supports the Central and Western Nebraska Chapter of the American Red Cross.
Last year, the chili cook-off was revived after a layoff of several years. But unlike Saturday’s Leap Day weather, with a high in the 60s, it was a bitter cold and snowy day as the area was under a prolonged, intense Arctic cold spell.
Two weeks after last year’s event, the Red Cross, which the cook-off supports, was in full activation as its volunteers were out helping area communities that were hit by a devastating late-winter flood.
Last year was a busy year for the Red Cross in Central and Western Nebraska, as its volunteers were not only out responding following two heavy floods in March and July, but also helped after other natural disaster and many home fires throughout the 64 counties it serves.
Saturday’s event was presented by Active Family Chiropractic and Acupuncture of Grand Island and hosted by the Red Cross’s board of directors.
Red Cross board member April Jilg said there were 15 groups or businesses participating in the event, which was in the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center at Fonner Park. The event started at 11:30 a.m. and the public immediately poured into the Expo Center to sample chili with a variety of flavors and tastes, from extremely hot to sweet. The public voted on their favorites, along with a panel of celebrity judges, which was new to the event this year. This year’s celebrity judges were the weather forecasters from the local NBC affiliate.
The event is not only a chance to sample unique types of chili, but the $10 gate admission went to support the Red Cross and educate the public about the mission of the nonprofit, which is run by volunteers through generous public donations. The Red Cross receives no government assistance.
From its beginning, the Red Cross’s purpose has been to deliver compassionate care to those in need after suffering from both manmade and natural disasters. The Red Cross provides disaster relief, biomedical services (blood donations), training and certification and service to the armed forces and the international community.
“We want the public to know what we do and all the different lines of service that we have,” Jilg said.
This year, “We have sounded the alarm as all the money we raised today will go to the local American Red Cross chapter,” she said.
Other services they provide include helping people put install smoke alarms, providing emergency preparedness plans and helping with other safety measures for people’s homes. Whenever their is a home fire, the Red Cross is immediately on the spot to provide assistance to the impacted family.
“We are also in an emergency need for blood,” Jilg said. “We are always in need of volunteers and providing awareness of the services the Red Cross provides.”
She said to widen the event, this year the chili cook-off also had 18 local vendors selling their crafts and goods.
“Each year we are trying to add something to get it bigger and better,” Jilg said.
Among the 15 businesses and organizations that participated in the event were Don Deitemeyer and Marissa Sitzmore of LaMar Advertising of Grand Island.
Deitemeyer has been involved with the Red Cross Chili Cook-off for nearly 30 years. He said the first year the event was held, it was at the Fonner Park cafe and there were four roasters of chili. The event continued to grow in popularity through the years until it was halted by the Red Cross in 2015. They revived the event last year.
This year’s chili theme for the folks at LaMar Advertising was “Cheeseburger in Paradise Chili.”
“We have queso with green chilies, hamburger, a little croûton on the bottom, onions, mustard and ketchup on the top and pickles like a deluxe cheeseburger in paradise,” Deitemeyer said.
Sitzmore said they prepared a similar recipe for the chili cook-off about eight years ago.
“It is totally invented,” she said.
“We just keep throwing stuff at it until we get it right,” Deitemeyer said.
Both Sitzmore and Deitemeyer said they want something original and different to display their creativity when it comes to chili creation.
“We do this for the Red Cross,” Deitemeyer said. “We want people who attend this event to have fun.”
One of the first people in line for Saturday’s event was a longtime local Red Cross supporter, Tony Brott of Grand Island.
“It is good to have the event back after they took a little bit of a hiatus,” Brott said. “Last year, we came a little late and they run out of some of the chilies. So, this year we came early. We haven’t been disappointed. It has been really good.”
Like many of the others, Brott was at the event to show his support for the Red Cross.
“Last year, it was really snowy,” he said. “This year it is beautiful and I hope they have a huge turnout. It is critical to help the Red Cross because they help in so many ways.”
