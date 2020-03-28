Spring in Nebraska is a very confusing time of year for most gardeners.
We get teased with the nice weather for a few days, only to have snow or cold temperatures snap us back into the reality of living in this wonderful state. There are a few tasks that should be completed in the “spring” of the year, others need to be put on hold for just a little longer.
Cutting back perennials. The perennials that stood strong over the winter, like ornamental grasses and butterfly bush, need to be cut back to encourage the best growth for this coming year. Big bluestem, fountain grass and other ornamental grasses need to be cut back at the first sign of new growth.
A good rule of thumb is to cut back to about 8 to 12 inches above the crown of the plant. If using hand pruners or loppers still seems like a daunting task, break out the electric hedge trimmers. They make quick work of the standing stems with less effort, and blisters, on your part. Butterfly bush and other herbaceous perennials should also be cut back when they show signs of growth.
Removing mulch. Strawberries, roses, chrysanthemums and other tender plants needed to be protected from the fluctuating temperatures with winter mulch. If the mulch is removed too soon, it could cause new growth to form on the plant too early. This growth is susceptible to damage caused by cold temperatures.
Try and delay the removal of mulch as long as possible, but be sure it is removed before new growth begins. If warm temperatures cause new plant growth, rake the mulch to the side. If freezing temperatures are forecast, the mulch can easily be put back on the plants for protection. Continue to do this with tender perennials until the threat of frost has past, which is usually around Mother’s Day.
Pruning roses. Don’t give in to the temptation. Hold off on pruning those roses a little while longer. Before you do take the pruning tools to the roses, it is important to know what type of rose you have as this can affect how you prune. Hardy shrub roses can be pruned in March, but it is best to wait as long as possible.
Ideally, hardy shrub roses should be pruned after the new growth emerges. Pruning too early poses a serious risk to winter injury when there is a cold snap or snow event after pruning. Hold off pruning hybrid tea roses until late April if at all possible. They aren’t as hardy as the shrub roses and they can have more significant die back after a cold snap if pruned too early in the season.
Planting gardens. Cool season crops (like peas, broccoli and radishes) can be planted in the garden as early as April 1 and as late as May 10. Warm season crops (tomatoes, peppers and eggplant) shouldn’t be planted outdoors in the garden until after May 10.
The warm days have been nice for us to break out of the winter blues and get a few things done in the landscape. Take advantage of the nice days to clean up the landscape.
Keep in mind however, in Nebraska the possibility of a late snow is always looming over our heads, so try not to get too far ahead of yourself.
Elizabeth Killinger is the Horticulture Extension Educator with Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at (308) 385-5088 or ekillinger2@unl.edu. Visit the Hall County Extension website at hall.unl.edu
