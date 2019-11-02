In order to make Wreaths Across America a local success next month, organizers hope that people will sponsor a large number of wreaths.
The wreaths will be placed at the graveside of veterans in Grand Island, as well as 1,100 other sites nationwide on Dec. 14. In Grand Island, wreaths will be placed at Westlawn Memorial Cemetery and the Nebraska Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
It costs $15 to sponsor one wreath. Organizers would like to see more businesses and groups get involved. The purchase of five wreaths, for $75, is called a Family Sponsorship.
The local organizers of Wreaths Across America are the United Veterans Club, Westlawn Memorial Cemetery and Grand Island Express.
“Your donation is greatly appreciated and will stay local for this very special project,” says a release from Grand Island Express.
In Grand Island, a ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. Dec. 14 at the United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital Ave. The ceremony will be followed by the placement of wreaths at the Nebraska Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2300 W. Capital Ave.
Westlawn Memorial Cemetery, which is at 3826 W. Stolley Park Road, will also have a ceremony at 11 a.m. It will be followed by the placement of wreaths at graves.
The deadline to sponsor wreaths from Grand Island Express is Nov. 25. At Westlawn, the deadline is Nov. 24.
The Wreaths Across America project began in 1992. After starting as a local project, it now places more than 1.5 million wreaths nationwide each year.
Grand Island Express began participating in the Wreaths Across America project in 2012. That year, the company supplied free transportation of the wreaths by truck from Columbia Falls, Maine, to Iowa, Kansas and Nebraska.
In 2015, Grand Island Express provided one of the 60 trucks that took a load of wreaths into Arlington National Cemetery.
Last year, the company brought a second truckload of wreaths back to Nebraska, stopping in Omaha, Lincoln, Fremont and Falls City.
The two Grand Island Express drivers helping this year, both veterans, are Jeff Sowers of Tennessee and Chris Troshynski of Hastings.
The project is meant to remember fallen veterans and honor those who served. Organizers also urge parents to teach children the value of freedom.
“The main thing is that we just want to respect and honor our veterans,” says Sue Pirnie of Grand Island Express.
Donations may be sent to Tammie Dimmitt, Grand Island Express, 432 S. Stuhr Road, Grand Island, NE 68801. Dimmitt may also be contacted at tammie.dimmitt@gixlogistics.com or at (308) 398-8506.
Donations may also be sent to Jennifer Hill, Westlawn Memorial Cemetery, 3826 W. Stolley Park Road, or LaVanne Catron, United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital Ave.
Hill’s phone number is (308) 381-2420. Catron’s number is (308) 382-2663.
People can bring a check to Westlawn, but they have to make the check out to Wreaths Across America.
At Westlawn, you can donate $30 for two wreaths and get the third one free.
To donate online, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org. Use one of the following codes to buy a wreath or wreaths:
The Westlawn code is NE0027. The Vets Club code is NEVMC6. The Grand Island Express code is NE0015.
Wreaths can be designated for a loved one.
Each wreath is handmade and fresh. The wreaths will probably remain on display into January. As long as the weather stays cold, the wreaths “hold up pretty well,” Hill said.
