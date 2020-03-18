From a press release from Spectrum:
The health and safety of Spectrum customers and employees is our highest priority. As we continue to actively monitor developments related to coronavirus (COVID-19) we want to assure you that Spectrum is taking all necessary health and safety precautions in accordance with the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and local and state health officials for both our customers and employees.
Our network and communications services are vital to the communities we serve in not only keeping you informed, but allowing the social distancing required to slow down the spread of the virus through the population. Our work is essential to protecting public health and we have plans in place to continue to provide these services for the communities where we live and work.
We are being thoughtful about our policies and approach to managing employee interactions with customers and each other, and are adhering to guidelines and recommendations from the CDC. We are working with national and local authorities to provide continuity of critical services and our senior leadership is focused on contingency planning to maintain our services at a high level and have taken the following steps:
Maintaining Network Reliability: Our advanced communications network will ensure that our more than 29 million customers – including government offices, first responders, health care facilities, and businesses – across 41 states maintain the connectivity they rely on. The network is built to sustain maximum capacity during peak usage which is typically in the evenings, so a surge during the day would be well within the network’s capabilities to manage.
Community Assistance: We're committed to serving our valued customers and ensuring they maintain reliable access to the online resources and information they want and need. To ease the strain in this challenging time, beginning Monday, March 16, we commit to the following:
- We will offer free access to Spectrum broadband and WiFi for new K-12 and college student households that our network currently passes for the next 60 days.
- We'll partner with school districts to make sure local communities are aware of these tools to help students learn remotely.
- We'll open our WiFi hotspots across our footprint for public use.
- We'll continue to offer Spectrum Internet Assist, our high-speed broadband program to eligible low-income households.
Customer and Employee Safety: We’re continually educating our staff on best practices, such as proper hygiene and social distancing and are regularly disinfecting our trucks and equipment. Employees who feel ill have been instructed not to report to work. Our technicians who conduct in-home customer visits will only be dispatched to customer homes if they are healthy. Where our installation and service work can be performed outside the home or business, we will complete our work without customer contact.
Keeping Stores Clean: We are maintaining the highest standards of cleanliness in our Spectrum stores to ensure customer and employee safety. Our stores are professionally cleaned every day using methods recommended by public health authorities, and we are constantly disinfecting high traffic surfaces, such as door handles and counter surfaces. If you're showing flu-like symptoms, please practice social distancing and avoid entering Spectrum stores.
- Digital and self-service options: If you need support with your service or devices, to access our digital support tools:
- Download the My Spectrum App to manage your account, troubleshoot service and more.
- Use Spectrum.net to manage your account and troubleshoot service.
- Spectrum Mobile customers can visit mobile.spectrum.com/support or download the Spectrum Mobile Account App for support and account management.
- If you need to get new equipment or swap existing equipment, in most cases we can ship it to your home for self-installation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.