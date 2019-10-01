It’s vital that Nebraska continues to attract and hold on to people 18 to 34 years of age, former Sen. Jim Smith told the Noon Rotary Club Tuesday.
People in that age group are “the lifeblood of any economy,” said Smith, who is now the executive director of the Blueprint Nebraska strategic planning process.
Nebraska’s peer states are working hard to win the minds, hearts and souls of 18- to 34-year-olds because “that’s their economic future. It’s ours as well,” Smith said.
“For those that have made those bad choices and have left our state — maybe gone to college somewhere else — we need to give them every reason under the sun as to why they should return here,” he said. “For those folks who haven’t had a chance to experience the good life of Nebraska, we need to build a case for them as well.”
Blueprint Nebraska is a statewide initiative that was envisioned by University of Nebraska President Hank Bounds and Gov. Pete Ricketts. Headed by a 21-member steering committee, the project involved close to 350 people.
Smith detailed the project’s 15 signature initiatives.
In building economic growth, Nebraska can leverage its people, land and location, Smith said. The state’s location makes it a “natural business hub for the country,” he said.
The strength of Nebraska’s people is well-established. As people travel the country and the world, he said, “we know that the Midwest work force is the envy of the world, and Nebraska’s work force is the envy of the Midwest.”
The state has resilient communities and a “great work ethic,” he said.
One of the initiatives involves promoting diversity and inclusion. On that topic, Smith quoted steering committee member Clark Lauritzen of First National Bank of Omaha. “Let’s just keep it simple,” Lauritzen says. “We have to be the most welcoming state in the Midwest.”
Blueprint Nebraska and the Chamber of Commerce don’t believe the state’s best days “are behind us.” Improving broadband coverage is a foundational point, he said, in having growth come back to smaller communities in greater Nebraska.
Kristen Hassebrook, executive vice president of the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry, also spoke to the group. She looked back at the 2019 legislative session and talked about the Chamber’s goals for 2020 and beyond.
Contrary to some views, the Nebraska Legislature does get a lot of things done, she said. For example, she pointed to the bill that requires the collection of sales tax for online purchases.
The Legislature has struggled, though, in recent years to solve more complex and diverse issues, Hassebrook said. Such issues have differing impacts on businesses and individuals in various parts of the state.
The state, she said, needs to be moving tens of thousands of people into the job market, not just hundreds.
Hassebrook pointed to the medical marijuana effort this year as an example of the kind of policy work the Chamber does. A senator introduced a bill that would have ”established the use and regulation of medical marijuana in Nebraska,” Hassebrook said.
Not only does the Chamber not support medical marijuana, “I don’t see really any pathway really in which we would support it,” she said.
But the Chamber realized that if medical marijuana were approved, it would be critical to address the relationship between employer and employee.
The Chamber worked with industry partners and experts to craft “an employer amendment that would have held the status quo for our employers, pre-medical marijuana.” Moving forward, they could treat medical marijuana the same as any other drug, she said.
Even though the bill didn’t have much of a chance, the Chamber felt it important to “engage on behalf of business owners and employers in Nebraska on this sort of emerging issue.”
