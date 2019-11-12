A 58-year-old man from Hot Springs, S.D., died in a three-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon on Interstate 80, two miles west of the Highway 281 exit.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Department identified the deceased as Dean M. Wynia. The accident, which was reported at about 4:15 p.m., occurred at mile marker 310.

Two cars and a semi-truck were involved in the accident. Wynia was driving his car westbound when he somehow lost control, crossed the median and was hit, said Capt. Gregg Ahlers of the sheriff’s department.

Also responding to the accident were the Nebraska State Patrol, Doniphan Volunteer Fire Department and Grand Island Ambulance.

Sign up for TheIndependent.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments