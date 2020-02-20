For Sandy Hanson, collecting has never been about the value of the pieces that line her kitchen cupboards. Indeed, many of her glass dishes may hold very little value at all.
“I have all price ranges,” Hanson said. “I have things from the dollar store to very popular, trendy antique stores. I have a wide spectrum of my likes.”
There’s a pattern, if not a plan
Indeed, the patterns and dish styles displayed on Hanson’s shelves are of a wide variety. But one theme holds true: Nearly every single dish on display has that touch of cobalt blue.
Hanson’s love of cobalt blue led her to collecting Flow Blue China pieces. Flow Blue China is a type of transfer pottery produced in Staffordshire, England, and sold mostly in the U.S. market, according to Collectors Weekly. The blue patterns of the china are deliberately blurred, thus giving the style its name.
“I found a few of those pieces in antique stores and that started it all, I guess you would say,” she said. “Did I have a plan in hand? No, I did not. It just evolved.”
Hanson, of rural Hastings, has been collecting dishes for nearly 30 years.
“I just liked pretty dishes,” she said with a laugh. “I just got started going to antique stores or to auctions and sometimes purchased something, sometimes not. I just enjoyed looking and enjoying the beauty of pretty dishes and their art.”
Years ago, Hanson would pop into every antique store she passed, on a mission to find something in particular. But now, she said, she’s at a point in her life where she has enough stuff. “And yet,” she said, “that’s not to say I won’t go somewhere and buy something.”
On a recent antiquing trip, Hanson found a surprise match for a piece she has had in her collection for decades.
“I happened to run across a pitcher, a cream pitcher, and I looked at that and thought, ‘I believe this is a pair to a sugar bowl that I have that belonged to my mother’s mother,’ and I purchased it — for a dollar and a half — and brought it home, and it matched perfectly,” she said. “So, what a steal. And just a lot of joy, that it was a perfect match.”
Treasured memories, preserved in glassware
Hanson’s collection has a few pieces of family history — a bowl that belonged to her mother, her grandmother’s water pitcher, a handful of candy dishes, a silver service — and her collection has also been the inspiration for a few gifts from others.
“Years and years ago, one of the first pieces that my children gave me was a Flow Blue that the dealer told us dated back into the 1700s,” Hanson said. “So that’s probably one of my favorites — not only the beauty of it but because my children gave it to me.”
Her youngest child, Chad Plambeck, contributed a bit of humor to the telling of that tale.
“We went and looked at it (the plate), and you really liked it, and we left,” Plambeck said, “and then I contacted everybody and said, ‘Let’s do this for Christmas,’ and we did it. And I remember you called back and it had sold, and you were very depressed.”
“I had forgotten that (part),” Hanson said.
But the plate certainly brought her plenty of joy upon rediscovering it beneath the Christmas tree that year, and it still holds a place of honor, front and center, in one of Hanson’s display cabinets.
“I don’t know the value of a lot of what I have,” Hanson admitted. “I just know that I liked it at that time, and I still like it. I don’t buy something because I think it has a lot of value; I buy it because it brings joy and pleasure, and I like it.”
Bits and pieces, here and there
Some of the pieces in her collection actually weren’t intentionally purchased, either.
“I would buy at auction, and sometimes I would find things in the box that were a total surprise — and a treasure,” Hanson said, pointing out six decorative plates displayed on the walls of her dining alcove. “They were at the bottom of a box of a water pitcher that I purchased, and they were perfect for that wall. That was a good find.”
Hanson’s collection isn’t one that is cohesive, and so she feels no issue about the eventuality of divvying it up one day. In fact, she has begun the process already.
“I’m trying to put feelers out so that I can put names on something,” she said.
One of her granddaughters recently came back from Spain, where the water is served in glass bottles, and brought back one of those bottles — in cobalt blue, of course — for Hanson. The bottle now sits atop the fireplace mantel.
Memories of the roads once traveled
“I think my husband thinks I’m crazy sometimes, but he never complained,” Hanson said. “In fact, when we would go places, he would always ask if I wanted to stop at an antique store and he stopped many a time.”
One of those stops, she remembered fondly, was in Guthrie, Okla., on the way home from Texas. That stop resulted in a cut-glass punch bowl from 1908 making its way home in the backseat.
“My mother was born in 1908,” Hanson said, “so that was a connection for me. And so I purchased that, and my granddaughter used that at her wedding reception.”
Those trips, often to visit Hanson’s sisters either in Kansas City, Mo., or San Antonio, Texas, tended to take side trips to antique stores along the way. The acquisitions slowed over the years, but the antiquing experience is still one she enjoys.
“You have a memory of where you pick these things up,” Hanson said.
One of Hanson’s favorite pieces is a water pitcher and bowl set that sits behind her kitchen sink, right where she can look at it every day as she washes up.
She had spotted the set in San Antonio, Texas, while visiting, but was unable to purchase it because she had initially flown down. However, fortunately for Hanson, her sister was planning a driving trip up to Nebraska a few months later.
“So I called her and I said, ‘Would you like to go see if that is still there and, if it is, would you purchase it for me, and bring it to Nebraska, and I will send you a check?’” Hanson said.
Her sister did, and now Hanson can see it in her kitchen every day.
On display for everyone to see
When the Hansons designed their kitchen, she did request there be some variation in the top height of the cupboards, and also made a request that the electrician didn’t expect.
“I have an outlet at each height,” Hanson pointed out. “And they thought I was crazy, but I love to decorate, especially at Christmastime, and there’ll be a plug-in light on each one of those.”
So, to avoid the unsightly extension cords, Hanson was able to convince her electrician that yes, she really did want that many outlets.
Currently, the tops of her cupboards hold water pitchers, empty wine bottles, display plates, goblets, and canisters — “anything and everything” — all in Hanson’s preferred cobalt blue. And that display is one that is semi-permanent.
“I’m a person who doesn’t like a lot of change, actually, so I look at what we have up there and, like I said, it brings some joy,” Hanson said. “One of these days, we’ll change it out. But it’ll probably be blue of some sort.”
EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the fifth of a series of features on area residents and their favorite pastimes. If you know someone with an interesting or unusual hobby that’s spanned decades, please contact Kit Grode at (308) 381-5425 or kit.grode@theindependent.com.
