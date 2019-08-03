With a few notable exceptions, the sequel is always inferior to the original.
In a country in which no one can seem to agree on anything anymore, there is a consensus that “Empire Strikes Back” and “The Godfather: Part II” are the only notable exceptions to that rule.
I wish there would also be a consensus that some sequels were never even made. “Slap Shot 2: Breaking the Ice” was fake news!
As an oldest child, I can certainly see that the sequels don’t live up to the originals outside of the movie world, too.
But our family decided to risk a sequel experience last week.
After three years, we returned to the scene of our first family concert.
Yes, we forced our daughters to once again attend a “Weird Al” Yankovic concert.
Since that first family concert, the offspring have taken up the family love of music. Thus parents have been forced to attend concerts that aren’t among their top choices.
But thankfully forcing your children to take in thousands of Pearl Jam songs by osmosis since their rides home from the hospital has paid off. They have surprisingly tolerable musical tastes for the young double-digit-aged set.
They wouldn’t beg us to take them anywhere near a concert by someone who is known as “The Biebs.”
But we can’t say the same about dragging them to see “Weird Al.”
Like many musicians who have been around for decades, Al decided to switch things up.
Many bands or singers dive back deep into their catalog to perform an early and favorite album in its entirety.
“Weird Al” took another route. He is currently on tour performing with a 41-piece orchestra.
Now I could get entertained and feel cultured, too. I guarantee that this is the first and last concert that I attend where the openers (in this case, the orchestra) performs themes from “Indiana Jones,” “Mission: Impossible,” “Superman” and “Star Wars” movies.
The concert itself went as expected. Parodies, funny originals, videos and costume changes even led to a few chuckles from the daughters.
Then came the dark point mid-way through the concert. “Weasel Stomping Time” might be a humorous send-up of holiday songs.
But it isn’t so funny if your family cat is named Weasel.
The 12-year-old had the phone out and was researching ways to contact PETA. And “Weird Al” thought that trying to get clearance to parody Prince was one of the biggest challenges of his career.
This sequel at least lived up to the original. And the good news for the children is that another sequel should be at least three years in the distance.
Weasel will remain unstomped until then.
***
Speaking of sequels, how about those Democratic debates?
I wouldn’t know. I didn’t watch a minute of them, even the one that wasn’t airing on “Weird Al” concert night.
It’s not like I’m morally opposed to watching meaningless television. There was the first National Football League preseason game in front of me on the TV screen on Thursday.
But this was a sequel that we didn’t really need. Just like the first round of debates, there were two nights of verbal banter with 10 different candidates each time.
Even “American Idol” never stretched things out for this long. Shouldn’t there be some consequences from the first debates?
If you are a candidate who seems capable of out-crazying the incumbent, then you should be eliminated from the next round of debates.
If you are deemed as the debate winner by national voters and/or receive the least amount of support amongst Russian bots, then you should be allowed to pick half of the candidates whom you will debate in the next round.
If CNN wants to produce a debate selection show and try to turn into ESPN, that stipulation should really boost its cause. Imagine the talking heads debating the debate selections by the head debater.
Consider this the 100th sequel of my complaint that presidential campaigns last about a year too long in this country.
At least we’re safe until round three debuts Sept. 12-13. Currently only seven candidates have qualified with the New York Times estimating that 10 to 12 will reach the criteria needed to be allowed to step on stage.
September is a more reasonable time to start considering who you might vote for next primary season. Maybe this round of debates will be more “Empire Strikes Back” and less “Slap Shot 2: Breaking the Ice.”
Dale Miller is a sports writer for the Independent. Once a week he wanders away from the sports department to offer his take on non-sports related topics. Email him at dale.miller@theindependent.com