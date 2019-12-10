Five Grand Island schools are on a lockout this morning because of a suspicious person in the area.
A Grand Island School District spokesperson put out this statement:
“This morning we have been contacted by GIPD regarding a suspicious individual in the neighborhoods around some of our schools. We are going to do a lockout situation at Lincoln, Howard, Jefferson and Knickrehm elementary schools until further notice.
“GIPS staff will be at school doors allowing students into the building. No parents will be allowed to enter this morning. Thank you for your patience and for helping keep our kids safe.”
Trinity Lutheran School also is on a lockout.
More details will be coming on this developing story.
