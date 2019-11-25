If you want a Thanksgiving Day meal, but do not feel like cooking a feast, a number of Grand Island area restaurants are open Thursday. Those restaurants include:
— Applebee’s: Open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thanksgiving dinner for $12.99.
— Balz Sports Bar: Open 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.
— Hy-Vee Market Grille: Open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for buffet. $19.99 for adults, $6 for kids 12 and under.
— McKinney’s Irish Pub: Open 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. The kitchen will be closed, but unlimited spinach and artichoke dip and Guinness onion dip will be available.
— Perkins: Open normal hours from 5:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.
— Thunder Road Grill at the Bosselman Travel Center: Open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for buffet. $15 for adults, $6.99 for kids age 12 and under, and free for kids ages 3 and under.
— Tommy’s Family Restaurant: Open 10 a.m. until sold out for full Thanksgiving meal priced at $9.95. No reservations needed.
— Tommy Gunz Bistro: Open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for buffet. $25 for adults, $8 for kids. Reservations are recommended by calling (308) 395-3889.
If your restaurant is also open this Thanksgiving, please let us know and we’ll add you to this list.
