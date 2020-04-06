The Grand Island Solid Waste Division is now able to accept credit/debit card and check payments for disposal services at the service window.
In compliance with COVID-19 restrictions, no person-to-person contact will take place. Customers will need to put their credit card up to the window for the clerk to visually see the number to manually key it into the credit card machine, along with their ID. Staff will write the customer’s ID number on the credit card approval slip where the customer would normally sign (credit card and ID must match).
No credit card information will be recorded and customers must acknowledge that by providing their ID, that is their signature for such transaction. During this time customers will not be provided a receipt of the credit card transaction.
Checks for the exact amount will be accepted via a lockbox. Customers will hold the check to the window for staff to verify the amount and then place it into a lockbox near the service window. Lockboxes will be sanitized regularly.
The transfer station at 5050 W. Old Potash Highway will be reopening the separate yard waste site entrance to the public beginning April 13. Grass, leaves and tree limbs and branches will be accepted at no charge to Grand Island residents. The entrance to the yard waste site is located on Monitor Road, which borders the transfer station property to the east.
Yard waste to be disposed of must be clean of waste and debris and must be emptied from garbage bags at the time of disposal. Customers delivering yard waste must ensure that loads are properly secured so as to prevent littering along the roadways. Free disposal of yard waste is only for homeowners and renters, not contractors for hire.
The yard waste site will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. For more information about the yard waste site, residents can call the transfer station at (308) 385-5433 or the Public Works Department at (308) 385-5444, ext. 260, or visit the city’s website at www.grand-island.com.
