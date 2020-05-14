Social gatherings in Grand Island may not be possible until August.
At Thursday’s COVID-19 update, Mayor Roger Steele announced that he and Teresa Anderson, Central District Health Department director, had spoken with Gov. Pete Ricketts.
“He does not believe Grand Island will be able to allow gatherings of people until August, if even then,” Steele said. “I’m referring to crowds where social distancing will not occur.”
The city will likely not open the water park or Lincoln Pool given the expense and uncertainty of when people can be allowed to again gather in close proximity, Steele said.
Anderson suggested Thursday that the peak for COVID-19 cases may have passed.
“This week we have 41 cases reported thus far,” she said. “Those are cases that have all been tested through the TestNebraska process. If we look back at the week ending May 1, we had 371 total positive cases.”
She added, “I’d like to think that was at the point where we were in the middle of the current storm.”
The number of deaths is also “decreasing dramatically,” Anderson said.
Anderson warned residents not to relax in their efforts.
“I mention these things to give us courage to continue on, but not to let our guard down,” she said. “We all must continue to social distance, to wear masks when we’re with other folks who are not from our household, frequent hand washing and staying home when sick.”
She added, “We’ve all heard the old adage, better safe than sorry. What we want to do now is prepare to be safe as summer approaches.”
The city’s economy is being greatly impacted by the coronavirus.
“We are projecting a 12% decrease in sales tax revenue, which means a loss of $1.5 million to our general governmental fund for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30,” Steele said. “Overall, we are projecting a 5.6% decrease in all revenues for the general fund, which equates to $2.2 million.”
Food and beverage tax collections were down in April by 24%, or $50,000, compared to the same month last year. The figures are based on March sales.
“We expect our food and beverage tax receipts to be significantly reduced for the rest of the fiscal year,” Steele said, “with an estimated loss of revenue of $437,000 for the remainder of the fiscal year.”
Substantial revenue reductions for the 2021 budget year are expected, as well.
City staff is now reviewing all operating purchases, capital expenditures, and city programs to find savings where possible, Steele said.
Anderson spoke on the frustration she had showed Tuesday toward TestNebraska, and emphasized patience with the testing process.
“So many things come together sometimes that your frustration level just builds and it comes out all at once,” she said. “Those of us who are partners in TestNebraska need to remember that it is a pilot project, that there will be issues and that as partners we need to work together to correct those issues.”
Anderson encouraged Grand Island’s residents to continue to stay safe.
“We want to remind everyone,” she said, “take time to take care of yourself and others around you, to laugh and to love.”
