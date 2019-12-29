A white Christmas came a few days late as Grand Island and the surrounding areas were enveloped in snow and ice Saturday night into Sunday morning.
According to the National Weather Service in Hastings, as of 6 a.m. Sunday, Grand Island received 3 inches of snowfall, while Hastings received 2.2 inches. Shelton and Wood River both received 7 inches of snowfall.
The weather service said a record precipitation total of .98 inches occurred Saturday, which more than doubled the previous record of .42 inches set in 1972.
The rain that fell Saturday night froze, causing icy road conditions.
At 9 a.m. Sunday, Nebraska 511 reported most of the roads in and around Grand Island as completely covered in snow. In areas east of Grand Island, including Aurora and Phillips, the roads were reported as partially covered.
The weather caused a number of churches in central Nebraska to cancel their Sunday services.
Around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, the Nebraska State Patrol said Interstate 80 westbound at mile marker 300 near Wood River was closed for a period of time due to a jackknifed semi blocking the road. Traffic was diverted north to Highway 30 while crews responded to the crash.
In an earlier tweet,, the State Patrol advised drivers to “take it slow and practice safe winter driving” if they had to be out driving Sunday.
NWS–Hastings forecasts flurries between midnight and 3 a.m. Monday, with winds forecasted to be around 25 mph with gusts as high as 40 mph. Monday is forecasted to have patchy, blowing snow, with winds forecasted to be around 25 mph with gusts as high as 45 mph. The temperature is projected to stay steady with a high of 28 and a low of 22.
The weather service says patchy, blowing snow is possible Monday night before 10 p.m.
