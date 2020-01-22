Based on the official Winter Weather Advisory issued by the National Weather Service, the city of Grand Island has declared that a snow alert/emergency will take effect at:
9:00 PM on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 and remain in effect until 9:00 PM on Thursday, January 23, 2020.
Parking is prohibited on Emergency Snow Routes during this time.
